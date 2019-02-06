ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Not Just Physical, Fruits And Vegetables Good For Mental Well-Being

Not Just Physical, Fruits And Vegetables Good For Mental Well-Being

According to the researchers, encouraging better dietary habits may not just be beneficial to physical health in the long run but may also improve mental well-being in the shorter term.
  By: ANI  Updated: Feb 6, 2019 04:43 IST
1-Min Read
Not Just Physical, Fruits And Vegetables Good For Mental Well-Being

Encouraging better dietary habits is good for physical health in the long run

Washington D.C.: While it's well-established that eating fruits and vegetables can benefit physical health. A recent study suggests that it may also benefit psychological well-being.

The research showed a positive association between the quantity of fruit and vegetables consumed and people's self-reported mental well-being.

Specifically, the findings indicate that eating just one extra portion of fruits and vegetables a day could have an equivalent effect on mental well-being as around 8 extra days of walking a month (for at least 10 minutes at a time).


RELATED STORIES

What Time Of The Day Should You Take Multivitamins And Supplements - Morning Or Evening?

There is debate about whether taking your vitamins in the morning or at night is best. The theory goes that because you're getting nutrients throughout the day from food, having your nutrition supplements at night helps your body get some nutrition as you sleep.

Paleo And Veganism Has Led To A New Diet Peganism; But Is It Good For You? Know All About It

The pegan diet is at its core a plant-based diet, which research shows is good for personal and planetary health. If you want to go pegan, plan to shop for a variety of deeply colored fruits and vegetables

Findings of the study were published in the Journal of Social Science & Medicine.

"It's well-established that eating fruit and vegetables can benefit physical health. Recently, newer studies have suggested that it may also benefit psychological well-being, said Peter Howley, lead author of the study.

Explaining the study, Howley said, "Our research builds on previous work in Australia and New Zealand by verifying this relationship using a much bigger sample. The results are clear: people who do eat more fruit and vegetables report a higher level of mental well-being and life satisfaction than those who eat less."

According to the researchers, encouraging better dietary habits may not just be beneficial to physical health in the long run but may also improve mental well-being in the shorter term. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Is Frequent Heartburn Giving You A Tough Time? All You Need Are These Miraculous Home Remedies!
Is Frequent Heartburn Giving You A Tough Time? All You Need Are These Miraculous Home Remedies!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Not Just Physical, Fruits And Vegetables Good For Mental Well-Being

Medical Science Close To Beating Cancer: Study

Study: This New Therapy Promises Prostate Cancer Treatment

Swine Flu Cases In Delhi Cross 1,000-Mark! List Of Precautions To Take

Weight Loss And Fat Reduction Diets Can Help Beat Depression; Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases