Not Just Physical, Fruits And Vegetables Good For Mental Well-Being
According to the researchers, encouraging better dietary habits may not just be beneficial to physical health in the long run but may also improve mental well-being in the shorter term.
Washington D.C.: While it's well-established that eating fruits and vegetables can benefit physical health. A recent study suggests that it may also benefit psychological well-being.
The research showed a positive association between the quantity of fruit and vegetables consumed and people's self-reported mental well-being.
Specifically, the findings indicate that eating just one extra portion of fruits and vegetables a day could have an equivalent effect on mental well-being as around 8 extra days of walking a month (for at least 10 minutes at a time).
Findings of the study were published in the Journal of Social Science & Medicine.
"It's well-established that eating fruit and vegetables can benefit physical health. Recently, newer studies have suggested that it may also benefit psychological well-being, said Peter Howley, lead author of the study.
Explaining the study, Howley said, "Our research builds on previous work in Australia and New Zealand by verifying this relationship using a much bigger sample. The results are clear: people who do eat more fruit and vegetables report a higher level of mental well-being and life satisfaction than those who eat less."
