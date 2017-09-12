These Powerful Drinks Are What You Need To Kick Start Your Day
These simple drinks will help you kick start your day with tons of energy keeping your internal strong and external active for all the upcoming challenges of the day.
You need these drinks to accompany your breakfast
HIGHLIGHTS
- Simple drinks will help you kick start your day with tons of energy
- They keep your internal strong and external active in the long run
- Raw apple cider vinegar and raw honey keep you protected from allergies
Yes breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But are you getting the optimum nutrition with the fruits, juices, milk and sandwiches? Do you still feel that breakfasts can be made healthier? Yes they can be. Firstly you need to eliminate the element of morning tea and morning coffee and replace it with the concept of a powerful morning drink to accompany your breakfast. You need a powerful drink which will not just go well with everything but will also give you additional health benefits.
1. Warm lemon water
As basic as it is, it surely is one of the best and most refreshing ways to kick start your day. For a stronger immune system, clear digestive tract and glowing skin, warm lemon water is what you need every morning. This citric fruit supports detoxification where the liver becomes more functional in killing those unwanted bacteria from your body.
2. Raw coconut and vinegar water
Adding to the many benefits of lemon, vinegar boosts probiotics. This one is an easy to prepare drink. All you need to do is fill a glass with water and add raw coconut vinegar to it, just a spoon would suffice. And you have your breakfast drink ready!
3. Raw apple cider vinegar and raw honey
This one is an immunity-boosting miracle. When consumed raw, both these ingredients are full of probiotics which keep you protected from allergies. Remember, only the raw versions of these two ingredients give health benefits, the pasteurized or refined versions do not have these benefits. To prepare, take a glass of warm water and add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one teaspoon of raw honey to it and your drink is ready.
4. Green tea
Want a clear skin, energized body and a healthy internal? Drink a cup of green tea every morning. Antioxidants and polyphenols in green tea save your cells from damage and also keep your skin from aging too fast. Brew some green tea leaves in a cup of warm water. You may add some honey to kill the pungent flavour.
5. Ginger tea
This is what ginger tea has to offer, improved digestion, relief from chronic pain and a strong and functional immune system. Just grate some ginger and squeeze the juice in a cup of hot water. You may also add some honey to enhance the flavour.