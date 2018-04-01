6 Best Foods For Weight Loss During Summer
If you are looking for a way to lose weight during summer, eat these foods.
Some delicious summers' treats will ease your way to a slimmer waistline
HIGHLIGHTS
- Spinach gives you only calories in one cup
- Shrimp contains only one gram of fat and 19 grams of protein
- Greek yogurt saves you from consuming 370 additional calories
Summer season is here, it's time to take those shorts and skirts and swimsuits out of the trunk. But wait; are you able to fit into them just as well? Bet most of you are still carrying some of that extra winter-weight on your tummy, waist or on your thighs. We know how distressing it is to not be able to fit into those clothes. Chances are that you would now decide to give up on some sort of foods; you may even choose to starve yourself for a couple of weeks. But here's a word of advice; don't starve yourself instead, relish some delicious summer treats.
Yes, there are some delicious summers' treats will ease your way to a slimmer waistline. Imagine; you get to eat food to lose weight. It simply couldn't get better!
We have compiled a list of the 6 best foods for weight loss during summer. Take a look.
1. Watermelon
You simply can't spend a warm summer-eve without slurping on watermelon. This delicious summer treat is a sweet, watery fruit which fills you up without adding too many calories to your diet. A single wedge of watermelon is as delicious as cake, but of course, without the unhealthy and unwanted calories. This fruit is 92% water which again is an added bonus as it saves you from consuming too many calories.
2. Zucchini
If you are looking for a good source of carbs with much lesser calories, stick to zucchini. This summer-squash is also a rich source of potassium due to which it lowers the risk of bloating. Add it to your salads, pastas, sauces and other dishes or simply grill and eat it. This summer treat will surely help you lose weight easily.
3. Spinach
This green veggie always makes to a list of healthy foods!
Vitamin A, C, folate, iron and so much more, spinach surely is a superfood. And if we take its calorie content into consideration, it gives you only 7 calories in every cup. So practically, it is calorie-free too. But wait, it doesn't end here. Spinach is also an appetite-suppressant. So if you are taking one or two servings of spinach in your salads, juices or with grilled veggies, it will control your hunger pangs.
4. Shrimp
If you are looking for a healthy, weight-loss inducing food, go for shrimp. Three ounces of shrimp contains only one gram of fat and 19 grams of protein. So it keeps you full for longer, thereby preventing hunger pangs. But this has benefits only if the shrimp are roasted or grilled. If you cook them in butter and deep fry them, it will not induce weight-loss.
