Make This Effective DIY Hair Masque To Nourish Your Hair In Many Ways
Sometimes, a DIY hair masque goes a long way in taking care of your hair.
Curd promotes increase in hair density
Just like every other part of our body, you can't take your hair for granted. Hair too needs a lot of pampering. Apart from washing and oiling it properly, there's much more that you must do in order to keep it healthy. Every day, your hair come in contact with the wind, pollution, and all of that affect them in different ways. So, on weekends or during holidays, many people look for natural methods like a DIY mask for hair. The best part about DIY masks is that they are made of natural ingredients mostly available in the kitchen. The Instagram page by the name "Nutrition by Lovneet" dedicates a post to a hair masque. The video also shows the process of making it.
The caption reads, “Whether it's damage, dryness, flakes, frizz, or fading, we all run into hair issues. The change in seasons, outdoor heat, pollution, and hot hair tools are only some of the culprits that can cause these changes.”
Nothing works better than natural ingredients, so, try this DIY hair mask with ingredients methi dana powder, almond oil, kalonji, and curd already in your home to nourish your mane, the caption adds.
This is the hair masque you can prepare at home:
Ingredients
1. Methi dana powder – 1 tablespoon
2. Almond oil – 1 tablespoon
3. Kalonji – 1 tablespoon
4. Curd – 1 curd
How can you make the hair masque?
Take methi dana powder, kalonji, almond oil and curd. Mix them all together to make a thick paste.
Apply the mixture on hair and make it through, section by section, from roots to ends. Keep it for 30-35 minutes and then rinse well with warm water.
You should know the following benefits of each and every ingredient used in the air masque:
1)Methi dana: It stimulates blood flow in the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles to promote faster and healthier new growth.
2) Almond oil: Like almonds, its extracted oil is loaded with nutrients. Almond oil is full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, magnesium and phospholipid.
3) Kalonji: This provides an excellent natural method to promote hair growth. Kalonji contains a high concentration of thymoquinone, an antihistamine that can help your hair grow faster and healthier.
4) Curd: We all know that yoghurt is a probiotic. It contains bacteria that promote hair density. It increases the anagen phase of hair follicles while also helps in boosting the hair growth.
Take a look:
If you are searching for home remedies for hair loss, there's something that you can do about it. As per another post on the page “Nutrition by Lovneet,” onion juice could be the best remedy to curb hair fall. Onions have sulphur that provides nourishment to the hair to grow. Not just this but onions also help fight scalp infections thus, building a healthy scalp. To make the juice, all you need to do is take a few onions and blend them to squeeze out the juice. Add some coconut oil and Aloe Vera. Apply it to your hair and scalp and keep for 15 minutes before washing your hair.
If you think, your hair needs some nourishment, follow these tips and strengthen your hair.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.