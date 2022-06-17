Include These Food Items In Your Diet For A Healthy Hair Growth
Who doesn't like long, lustrous and shiny hair? After all, hair makes for an important part of your overall personality. But many people face issues related to hair fall, dandruff, or some other infections. Well, you must know that diet plays a vital role in keeping the hair healthy. You should be aware of what benefits your hair and nourish it accordingly. There are some food items that work like magic for hair and boost its growth. An Instagram page, under the name "Nutrition by Lovneet", shares a post dedicated to the five food items that help in keeping hair healthy.
Here are the food items that you need to include in your diet for healthy hair:
1. Fenugreek seeds
Iron and protein are two essential nutrients for hair growth and fenugreek seeds are loaded with them. Fenugreek seeds also carry a unique composition of plant compounds - flavonoids and saponins. It is believed that these compounds induce hair growth due to their anti-inflammatory and antifungal effects.
2. Curry leaves
These work wonders for the hair. Curry leaves are packed with antioxidants, and also have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. They have amino acids, which means, they can help you get rid of dandruff, and minor scalp infections and ultimately, boost hair growth.
3. Flax seeds
These consist of fatty acids and antioxidants that tend to eliminate pollutants and dead cells from the scalp of your hair. Also, flaxseed gel can be added as a moisturiser to the scalp and hair to promote growth and boost the quality of the condition of your hair. Flaxseed gel is super hydrating and has conditioning benefits. The gel also makes the hair fluffy.
4. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is full of vitamins A, C, and E. All these vitamins are known for promoting healthy cell growth and making the hair shine. Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also present in aloe vera gel. Both of these components can prevent your hair from falling out.
5. Ginger
This is one of the most commonly used spices worldwide. It contains several active ingredients, including gingerol, zingerone, shogaol, and beta bisabolene. While it keeps us warm and protects us from cold and cough, it is also helpful in treating dandruff and irritated itchy scalp. Due to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, ginger tends to keep the skin clean and healthy. Overall, it stimulates hair growth. You can also have it if you have thin hair while ginger also renders glossy and smooth texture to the hair.
Do include these five food items into your diet consciously if you are seeking healthy hair growth.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
