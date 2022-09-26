Diabetics: Do You Have Diabetes? Relish These 5 Healthy Foods
Diabetes: These five nutritious food items will keep your diabetes under control.
Diabetes: Jamun prevents the conversion of starch into sugar which helps manage blood sugar
Diabetes is a chronic disease that is associated with increased blood sugar levels. And in order to keep the sugar levels in check, it's important to have strict control over your cravings and consume healthy food. While there is no specific diet plan for diabetics, it's important to focus more on food items that do not spike your blood sugar levels. A page on Instagram by the name ‘Nutrition by Lovneet,' dedicates a post on five food items that can help keep diabetes in check. The caption of the post mentions, “Figuring out the best foods to eat when you have diabetes doesn't have to be tough. To keep things simple, your main goal should be managing your blood sugar levels.”
Refer to this list of five healthy food items if you are a diabetic:
1. Amla
It is believed that this food item carries chromium that has positive effects on the pancreas, where insulin is produced. This, in turn, helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body.
2. Neem
These are loaded with flavonoids, triterpenoids, antiviral compounds, and glycosides and can help you in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. This is beneficial for people with diabetes.
3. Jamun
This gorgeous fruit has anti-diabetic properties and this is one of its best medicinal benefits. Jamun has an important glycoside namely Jambolin which prevents the conversion of starch into sugar thereby helping in controlling the blood sugar levels. So, people with diabetes must include Jamun in their diets.
4. Cinnamon
It can help fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing glucose transport into cells. It can also help lower blood sugar by increasing insulin sensitivity, making insulin more efficient at moving glucose into cells.
5. Bitter gourd
No matter how much you dislike this vegetable, it's impossible to ignore its health benefits. It contains bitter chemicals like charantin, vicine, glycosides and arabinosides along with polypeptide-p plant insulin, which is hypoglycemic in action and improves blood sugar levels by increasing glucose uptake and glycogen synthesis in the liver, muscles and fat cells.
So do let us know if this was helpful.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
