Onion Juice For Hair Problems: Get Long, Strong And Luscious Hair With This Home Remedy
Onions are usually seen just as a humble kitchen staple, but they have uses other than just adding flavour to food
Onion juice has a good amount of sulphur, which nourishes the hair
Hair damage is a significant problem for a lot of people, even resulting in baldness. Hair loss can be caused by several factors, including hereditary, hormonal and medical conditions. It could also be seen as a normal process of aging. While we can't do much about the natural causes, there are things that we can do to ensure our hair is strong and long. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition By Lovneet', has shared a tip on how a simple ingredient found in every kitchen can be of great use for the hair.
“Listen up ladies! We've got you a secret that will help you get strong, long, and luscious looking hair,” she said in the Instagram post. The nutritionist suggested a home remedy using onions to curb hair loss.
Onions are usually seen just as a humble kitchen staple, but they may have uses other than simply adding flavour to our food. Applying onion juice can go a long way in improving hair health.
Here are a couple of benefits of onion juice:
-- Onion juice has a good amount of sulphur, which may provide the hair with the nourishment it needs to grow. It may also increase the growing phase of the hair.
-- For strong hair, a healthy scalp is a prerequisite. A healthy scalp is more likely to have strong hair follicles and the antibacterial properties of onions may help fight scalp infections.
How to apply onion juice?
Take a few onions and blend them to squeeze out the juice. Add coconut oil or aloe vera in the juice. Then apply the juice to your scalp and hair, and allow them to soak it for at least 15 minutes. Then, wash your hair with shampoo. You can try this remedy three to four times a week.
Here's the Instagram post:
While onion juice is a safe, natural, and affordable home remedy that can be great for your hair, it is not a cure for pattern baldness, alopecia, or other hair loss-related disorders, says the nutritionist.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.