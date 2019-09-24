Hair Loss Home Remedies: Try These DIY Hair Masks For Strong, Long And Shiny Hair
Hair fall home remedies: Hair fall giving you a hard time? Try these DIY hair masks that can be prepared with simple kitchen ingredients. They can help in curbing hair fall and also promote hair growth.
Hair fall home remedies: Fenugreek seeds and olive oil can promote hair growth
How often have you felt envious of someone with long, shiny and thick hair? We bet it has been more than once that you have experienced hair fall woes. This is more common among women touching their 30s, as that is the age when hair growth slows down. But fret not as with a few simple home remedies can help curb hair fall and also help you have the long lustrous hair you have always dreamt of. In this article, we are going to talk about a do-it-yourself (DIY) hair mask that is natural and easy to prepare. All it requires are two simple ingredients: olive oil and fenugreek seeds.
DIY hair mask to fight hair fall
To prepare this DIY hair mas you need to grind fenugreek seeds (2 tbsp) to form a fine powder. Before adding to the grinder, make sure that fenugreek seeds have no moisture. They need to be dry in order to be able to ground in a powder.
Now, take a bowl and add olive oil (around 1 tbsp) in it. Mix fenugreek powder to form a paste. Now, apply this paste on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 10 minutes until it dries off completely. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and use warm water. Regular use of this DIY hair mask can help in restoring the shine of your hair.
Benefits of DIY fenugreek and olive oil hair mask
- Both these ingredients are readily available in the kitchen.
- Lecithin in fenugreek seeds can help in strengthening hair from its roots
- Antioxidants in olive oil can improve blow flow to hair follicles, thus stimulating hair growth.
- Nicotinic acid in fenugreek can stimulate hair growth and build hair follicles. It can be your go-to ingredients for having long hair.
- The DIY mask can act as a natural conditioner. You don't need to use conditioner during hair wash after applying it.
Other popular DIY hair masks
There are a variety of DIY hair masks that you can try at home for reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Most of them can be easily prepared at home.
1. Banana, amla and almond oil hair mask: Mash a banana using a fork. Add a few drops of almond oil, 2 tbsp of amla powder. Mix well to make a paste. Apply on hair and leave it one for around 10 to 15 minutes. Wash with a mild shampoo with warm water.
2. Yogurt, olive oil and egg hair mask: Take a small bowl and add yogurt to it. Add one egg and 3 tbsp olive oil to it. Mix well. Apply on scalp and hair strands and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse using warm water and shampoo. You can use a conditioner if you want.
3. Onion juice hair mask: This one is a rather easy one to make. All you need to is grate one onion and strain onion juice using a sieve. Apply it on your scalp using cotton ball. Make sure you apply it on dry hair. Leave it on your hair overnight. Wash in the morning with mild shampoo and warm water. Onion juice has been found to be one of the most effective home remedies for hair fall.
4. Potato, aloe vera gel and honey hair mask: Add some potato juice form grated potatoes in a bowl. Add honey and aloe vera (2 tbsp each) into the bowl and mix well. The ingredients should be infused in potato juice properly. Massage the pack on your hair roots for around 7 to 10 minutes. Leave it on for around 2 hours and rinse with warm water. Use this mask twice a week to fight hair fall effectively.
5. Amla powder hair mask: Add amla powder in coconut oil in a bowl. You can also add aloe vera gel to the mixture. Mix the ingredients well to form a paste. Apply the hair mask on your scalp and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water and mild shampoo.
The ingredients that these DIY hair masks are all famous for hair care. You can try these hair masks (any 1 or 2 of them) regularly to get long and lustrous hair-just like the one you have always been craving for. Let us know in the comments section how they work for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
