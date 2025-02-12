Haircare Tips: Tulsi & Other Ayurvedic Hacks For Better Hair Health
Below we list below some of the best Ayurvedic hacks for better hair health.
Adding these Ayurvedic herbs to your hair care routine can naturally nourish your hair
Ayurvedic hacks and herbs can significantly boost hair health by nourishing the scalp, strengthening hair follicles, and promoting healthy hair growth. Ayurvedic herbs are rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients, and bioactive compounds that help reduce hair fall, prevent dandruff, and enhance hair texture. Many of these herbs have antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that keep the scalp healthy, ensuring strong and lustrous hair. Keep reading as we list below some of the best Ayurvedic hacks for better hair health.
Ayurvedic herbs that can help boost hair health
1. Tulsi
Tulsi also known as holy basil has antibacterial and antifungal properties that prevent scalp infections and dandruff. It also improves blood circulation to the scalp, strengthening hair follicles and reducing hair fall. Make a paste of fresh tulsi leaves and apply it to the scalp. Leave it for 30 minutes before washing. You can also mix tulsi powder with coconut oil for a scalp massage.
2. Amla
Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which promote hair growth, strengthen hair roots, and prevent premature greying. Mix amla powder with water to make a paste and apply it as a hair mask. You can also consume amla juice daily for internal nourishment.
3. Bhringraj
Known as the "King of Herbs" for hair care, Bhringraj promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and prevents baldness by rejuvenating hair follicles. Massage your scalp with bhringraj oil or prepare a paste of bhringraj powder with yogurt and apply it as a hair mask.
4. Brahmi
Brahmi nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and helps reduce stress-induced hair loss by calming the nervous system. Mix brahmi powder with coconut oil for a scalp massage or boil brahmi leaves in water and use the infusion as a final hair rinse.
5. Neem
Neem has antifungal and antibacterial properties that prevent dandruff, scalp infections, and itchiness while promoting a healthy scalp. Boil neem leaves in water and use the cooled water as a hair rinse. Neem oil can also be mixed with coconut oil for scalp massage.
6. Hibiscus
Hibiscus flowers and leaves are rich in amino acids and vitamins that nourish the hair, prevent dryness, and promote hair growth. Make a paste of hibiscus flowers and leaves and apply it to the scalp. You can also boil hibiscus in coconut oil and use the infused oil.
7. Shikakai
A natural cleanser, shikakai gently removes dirt and excess oil from the scalp while strengthening hair and preventing dandruff. Mix shikakai powder with water to form a paste and use it as a shampoo alternative. You can also soak shikakai pods overnight and use the strained water to wash your hair.
8. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha reduces cortisol levels, which helps in preventing stress-induced hair loss. It also strengthens hair roots and promotes healthy hair growth. Mix ashwagandha powder with water or yogurt and apply it to the scalp as a mask. It can also be consumed in herbal teas or supplements.
