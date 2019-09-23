Can Stress And Anxiety Cause Hair Loss? Know Types And Ways To Hair Fall
Hair fall can be stressful and stress can also lead to hair fall. Can stress and anxiety cause hair fall? Here is the relation explained by expert. Also know what are the different types and ways to deal with it.
Manage stress and anxiety to control hair fall
HIGHLIGHTS
- High level of stress can cause hair fall
- There are many factors which can cause hair fall
- There are four types of hair fall associated with stress
Most people don't think stress can affect hair because it is not the same with everyone. However, stress can have an effect on your hair and when it does, it can be very distressing for those dealing with sudden hair loss. If you're finding more strands of hair than usual on your pillowcase and in the shower drain, you may be wondering if stress is to blame. You've probably heard about a possible link between stress and hair loss, but is there any truth to that claim? Whether you're feeling frazzled by work or are overwhelmed by any emotional events it's natural to feel concerned about how stress can affect your body. It is also linked to the following three conditions that can trigger hair fall.
Four types of hair loss that can be associated with high stress levels are:
1. Telogen effluvium
This condition is a common cause of temporary hair loss. Stress can push hair follicles into a "resting" phase so that they don't produce new hair strands. Over time, hair can fall out more easily, even if you're just washing, combing, or touching it. Telogen effluvium also can be caused by poor nutrition and changes in hormone levels.
Also read: Hair Care Tips: 7 Effective Hair Fall Home Remedies That Won't Fail
2. Trichotillomania
If you've ever found yourself literally pulling out your hair when you're stressed or tense, it could be a sign of trichotillomania. In this psychological condition, people deal with negative emotions, like stress and anxiety, by pulling hair from the scalp, face, and other parts of the body. It's most commonly seen in teenage girls.
3. Alopecia areata
In this condition, your body's immune system attacks your hair follicles, causing your hair to fall out. In some cases, alopecia areata can just cause hair to thin, while in other cases people may develop bald spots. Hair can regrow over time, then fall out again. Alopecia areata can be very stressful for any person dealing with this condition.
Also read: Hair Care Routine: Get Frizz-Free Hair With These Simple Tips
4. Anxiety Relating to Hair Loss
Not only do stress and anxiety also play a role in hair loss. Unfortunately, anxiety hair loss can cause even more stress and anxiety. It's a vicious cycle. Though there is no direct link between hair loss and depression, some individuals suffering from hair loss may begin to feel symptoms of depression as the physical symptoms of their anxiety and stress become pronounced.
Potential Ways to Cope
Any number of stressful situations can trigger hair loss, including pregnancy, chronic illness, injury, relationship issues, financial concerns, poor nutrition, surgery, medications such as antidepressants, and even jet lag. To counteract stress and protect your hair, try these tips:
- Learn and practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga regularly
- Get regular exercise, which helps manage stress and its effects.
- Spend time with positive people - isolating yourself can make stress worse
- Seek professional help from a therapist
- Eat a healthy diet and take a multivitamin if your doctor recommends it
- Treat your hair with care when washing, drying, and styling it
With your anxiety and stress reduced after receiving treatment, your hair may begin to grow back on its own. Hair growth is a long process and your hair may not come back for months, so it's important to be patient and continue working on monitoring your anxiety. Hair loss from stress doesn't have to be permanent. If it continues, talk to your dermatologist.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
(Dr. Sravya C Tipirnenia, Consultant Dermatology and Cosmetology, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.