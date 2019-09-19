Curry Leaves For Hair Growth: Here Are Some Simple Methods To Use These Amazing Leaves To Control Hair Fall
Some home remedies can help you fight hair fall effectively. Curry leaves are loaded with properties which can reduce hair fall and help you fight other hair problems. Here are some ways to use effective ways to use curry leaves for different hair problems.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Curry leaves can enhance your hair quality
- You can also add curry leaves to your diet for better hair
- Curry leaves can be used with coconut oil to fight hair fall
Hair fall can become a difficult problem to deal with. Hair fall usually happens due to poor hair follicles as your hair does not get the desired environment to grow. There can be many other factors which can contribute to hair fall. From hair fall control shampoos to home remedies you might be searching for the right method to fight hair fall. But do you know some very common leaves which you use for cooking can help you fight many hair problems and hair fall as well? Curry leaves or kadi patta which are often used to add extra flavour to your food can help you fight hair fall. Most people have curry leaves at their home. It can be your inexpensive method to fight hair problems which you can prepare at your home. Curry leaves are loaded with properties which can work wonders for your hair. These leaves are rich in vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium and nicotinic acid. Here are some ways to use curry leaves for hair.
How to use curry leaves for hair fall
1. Curry leaves and coconut oil
Coconut oil is extremely good for your hair. You can combine coconut oil with curry leaves to prepare a hair tonic. Take some coconut oil and add curry leaves to it. Now heat the mixture and allow the leaves to form a black residue around them. Allow the mixture to cool down and store it in a clean container. Massage this concoction on your scalp properly. Apply it on your hair from roots to ends. Keep it for a few hours and later wash your hair as usual. You can also prepare this mixture in large quantity and store it for future use.
2. Curry leaves, amla and fenugreek seeds
You can prepare a simple mixture of ingredients for better hair growth. Alma and fenugreek seeds both are amazing for hair growth. These two ingredients can be combined with curry leaves to prepare a hair mask which can help in hair growth. Take two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and blend them to form a powder. Take 10-15 curry leaves, fenugreek powder and two tablespoons of amla powder (you can also use fresh amla) Blend these three ingredients properly and add water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and hair and keep for almost 30 minutes. Later wash your hair as usual.
You can also crush some fresh curry leaves and mix them with yogurt. Apply this mask on your hair and keep for some time and wash as usual.
3. Curry leaves for frizzy hair
You can fight frizzy hair with curry leaves. Managing your hair will become super easy. Take around two cups of water and boil 10-15 curry leaves in it. Boil the water properly for some time. After washing your hair with shampoo, wash them again with this water and say goodbye to frizz.
