Hair Care Tips: 7 Effective Hair Fall Home Remedies That Won't Fail
Hair care tips: Excessive hair fall taking a toll on your mind? Try these home remedies that can help in reducing hair fall and also facilitate hair growth. You cannot miss these!
Hair fall remedies: You can topically yogurt on your hair for shinier hair and lesser hair fall.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs can work as an excellent hair fall remedy
- Shampoo your hair less often to reduce hair fall
- Avoid hair treatments if you are experiencing hair fall
Did you know that hair fall is something directly related to your diet and lifestyle? What you eat and how much you move is something that will reflect in your skin and hair quality. So, before reading further to know quick and easy hair fall home remedies, know that the very reason behind your hair fall might be poor lifestyle (apart from the underlying diseases like thyroid and alopecia areata that are known to cause hair fall). Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is of the belief that you should always deal with health conditions at the root cause-level, and not the symptomatic level. So, if hair fall is really troubling you, get to know the root cause of it and work towards it in order to treat hair fall naturally.
Hair care tips: Here are some hair fall home remedies that won't fail
1. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, reveals in her Instagram stories, that cutting down on the number of times you shampoo hair can be an effective hair fall remedy. "Shampoo only 1-2 times in a week," she writes in her post. Now we know that this may raise concerns about oily hair - especially amongst those who have comparatively thin hair as well. To deal with oily hair without washing, you can try applying some baby powder, cornstarch (mixed with cocoa powder if you have darker hair), run blotting paper along your scalp and roots or do minor blow dry.
2. If excessive hair fall is troubling you, increase intake of iron-rich foods. Iron is a micronutrient that helps in formation of red blood cells - which are responsible for carrying oxygen to your cells. It is an important mineral for hair growth. Being deficient in iron can be a reason why you are having hair fall. So, it's time you eat more of leafy green vegetables, lentils, legumes, pumpkin seeds, quinoa and turkey to increase your iron intake and reduce hair fall naturally.
3. Avoid hair treatments if you are having hair fall, recommends Dr Kiran. As an alternative, do hair oiling thoroughly every time you brush your hair with a straightener or curling iron. Constant hair treatments and hair styling can cause hair damage, weaken hair roots and result in hair fall.
4. If you don't oil your hair regularly, then please start doing it this instant. Try oiling your hair every time before a head wash. Coconut oil can do wonders in terms of improving hair quality and reducing hair fall. Amla oil, almond oil and mustard oil are other popular hair oils that can improve hair growth and reduce hair fall naturally. Also, avoid using hair conditioner if you are doing a head bath after oiling your hair - even if your hair is oiled for 15 minutes.
5. Onion juice is hands down the most effective hair fall remedy that can even boost hair growth. Topical application of crude onion juice can aid regrowth of hair.
6. Probiotics rich yogurt is another effective hair fall home remedy that won't fail. You can topically yogurt on your hair for shinier hair and lesser hair fall. Or, you can prefer consuming yogurt on a daily basis for hair growth. The latter comes with the added benefit of providing healthy bacteria to your gut and improving digestion.
7. Eggs are incredibly nutritious and are an excellent hair fall home remedy. Whisk an egg and apply it on your scalp. Leave the homemade hair mask for around half an hour. It can reduce hair fall and boost hair growth naturally.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
