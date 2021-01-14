Hair Care Tips: Move From Good Hair Day To Good Hair Year With These 8 Expert-Recommended Hacks
Hair care tips: Whether you've been overusing your heat-styling tools or opt for high-tension hairstyles that can wreak havoc on your mane, now is the time to make some resolutions for better-looking hair. From washing with lukewarm water to embracing the natural texture, that you won't ditch by the end of January. Make your hair mistakes yesterday's news and dive into our hair-care, hair color, and hairstyle resolutions you can easily make in the new year.
Hair care tips: Here are some haircare routine to follow in 2021
1. Stick with one shampoo and conditioner: Mixing and matching is often a must for curating the perfect beauty routine, but that doesn't necessarily hold true for the shampoo and conditioner. It may seem wise to pick a shampoo from one line, a conditioner from another, and a hair mask from another, getting the benefits of all three but it's not the best idea. Products that are part of a hair-care system are typically formulated to be used together, so you'll see the best results by doing just that. So always good to avoid mixing of shampoo and conditioner and stick to using a hair-care system that suits your hair type.
2. Go natural as often as you can: Our hair needs a rest from everything it endures during the week. So, always use the weekend to let your hair recuperate. Let your hair air-dry, avoid heated styling products, and keep it out of a ponytail or tight headband to avoid any unnecessary pulling on the hair shaft.
3. Turn down the temperature in the shower: Steaming hot showers can feel like the ultimate delight, but they're not good for your hair. Super-hot H2O can strip your hair of natural moisture and make your hair dry. Always use lukewarm water for baths.
4. Try scalp scrubs, it can make your hair tend to appear weighed-down. They work to exfoliate your scalp to keep product buildup, excess oils, and dirt away, leaving you with healthy-looking roots.
5. Deep condition every week: This is one healthy hair habit that incorporates a deep conditioner into the weekly hair care routine for extra hydration.
6. Always swap products with the weather. So that our hair can build up resistance to products. Certain hair products are better for different seasons. In the winter, your products should be moisturising and hydrating but in summer, you can probably switch to something lighter that won't weigh hair down in the heat and humidity.
7. Don't over-brush: Brushing your hair is a healthy habit but brushing more than once a day is another form of traction. Excess brushing stretches the hair and breaks weak ends. So, always brush your hair once a day, and opt for a plastic brush. Bristle brushes are particularly tough on hair.
8. Maintain a healthy diet: This healthy hair habit might seem like it has nothing to do with your actual hair, but taking a healthy diet can make your hair smooth and healthy. Take a balanced diet including protein and vitamins. Protein is the building block of hair, because hair is keratinised protein.
(Dr Nivedita Dadu is Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic)
