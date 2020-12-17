ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dry And Frizzy Hair In Winter: Try These Homemade Masks For Smooth And Shiny Hair

Dry And Frizzy Hair In Winter: Try These Homemade Masks For Smooth And Shiny Hair

Winter Hair Care: Many experience dry and frizzy hair during the winter season. You can prepare hair masks at home with simple kitchen ingredients to fight ths condition in a jiffy.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 17, 2020 06:44 IST
3-Min Read


Winter Hair Care Tips: Prepare nourishing hair masks at home to tame dry and frizzy hair

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dry hair and dandruff are common during the winter season
  2. Drinking enough water can help prevent dry skin and hair
  3. You can prepare masks at home to fix dry hair

The harsh winter season can take a toll on your hair. Reduced moisture in the air, cold winds, hot showers and several other factors can make your hair dry and frizzy. So, it is the best time to upgrade your hair care routine to tame dry and frizzy effectively. Many experts suggest providing more moisture to your hair with the onset of the winter season. You can switch to oil-based hair care products, apply oil to your hair and scalp regularly, drink enough water throughout the day and add water-loaded fruits and vegetables to your diet. Here's another solution you must try. All you need to do is grab some simple ingredients from your kitchen and prepare a hair mask to hydrate your hair. These will provide nourishment to your hair. So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading to know how to prepare these masks and try these today!

Hair masks for dry and frizzy hair you must try this winter


1. Banana, honey and yogurt

Newsbeep

Bananas can be used to prepare a hair mask for smooth and shiny hair. It is rich in essential nutrients which can nourish your hair. You can take one ripe banana and mash it properly. Add two tablespoons of yogurt and one tablespoon of honey to the banana. Mix these three ingredients and apply it to damp hair. Leave it the mask on for 30 minutes and wash your hair as usual.

vb04usoo

Banana can provide nutrition to your hair give you smooth and shiny hair
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Coconut oil and honey

Honey and coconut oil provide hydration to your hair and help you repair different hair problems. You can take some coconut oil and add around two tablespoons of honey to it. Mix well and use this mask before washing your hair.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

3. Coconut oil and aloe vera

You can combine coconut oil and aloe vera gel to prepare a natural mask at home. Take these two in equal proportion and mix well unless you get a smooth paste. Apply it properly from roots to ends. Keep it for at least 30 minutes and wash your hair with shampoo.

5aqe5mm8

Coconut oil and aloe vera can be mixed together to prepare hair mask
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avocado and olive oil

Avocadoes is moisturising and nourishing to your hair. It is a great source of biotin which works wonder for your hair. You can mash an avocado and add olive oil (around 2-3 tablespoons) to it. Mix these well and apply to your hair. Later, follow the same steps.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

5. Curd and oil


Curd is an effective remedy for dandruff which is quite common during the winter season. Mixing oil to curd properly will work as an effective hair pack. You can add the oil you generally use or a mixture of oils. Apply this to your hair from roots to ends and allow it to dry for 15-30 minutes. Later wash your hair as usual.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

