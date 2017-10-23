ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 4 Hacks Spine Strengthening Hacks You Must Know

Top 4 Hacks Spine Strengthening Hacks You Must Know

Sitting and slouching can lead to severe spine problems. Here's how you can strengthen your spine with these hacks.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 23, 2017 05:27 IST
2-Min Read
Spine strengthening hacks you should know

Spine strengthening hacks you should know

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. When spine has a natural curvature we all have a tendency to bend forward
  2. Heels alter the bodys center of gravity and throw it out of alignment
  3. Make sure your weight is distributed evenly and don't slouch on sides

How many times have you been told off by your parents or friends for slouching? How many times have you caught yourself slouching? We have all had those moments when we realize what an awful position we are sitting in, when we're deeply engrossed in an activity. Our spine has a natural curve but we usually have a tendency to bend forward. If one is already having back or spinal pain and pressure, it becomes just more important to become aware of how much you're leaning or sitting at an angle. This can reduce the subsequent damage. So, here are four easy hacks to help strengthen and straighten out your spine:

Also read: Is Back Pain Bothering You? Here Are 7 Surprising Cures For Back Ache

1. Stretch, stretch, stretch

Going for a run? Stretch. Just woke up? Stretch. Gotten up from your workstation after a long day? Stretch. It makes a big impact on your spine. You can start with a some easy shoulder rolls, and then move ahead to toe touches. This can be followed by standing forward bends. You can wrap up your routine with a full overhead stretch.

2. Try to avoid heels as much as possible

If you don't want to wear heels, or don't really need them, don't. Heels alter the body's center of gravity and throw it out of alignment. If they are a must, consider the smaller types if you are serious about improving your posture and strengthening your spine.

Also read: 5 Ways To Soothe Heel Pain Naturally

3. Don't fold your waist

This one helps in the long run- when you're bending over to pick something up, don't fold at the waist. Bend your knees, keep your spine straight and lift the object.

4. Be aware

Before you sit, think! How we sit and for how long we sit - both impact one's spinal health. Keep your back pressed up against the sitting support and take your lower back right up till the crease of the chair. Your weight must be equally distributed and you shouldn't be leaning or slouching to any one side. Always keep your feet flat on the floor and avoid crossing your legs. 


