ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Ways To Soothe Heel Pain Naturally

5 Ways To Soothe Heel Pain Naturally

Heel pain could be very troublesome and irritating as it intervenes during normal, day activities like standing, walking, and exercising. Good news is that certain home-remedies and some simple lifestyle changes can help you fight heal pain. Here are 5 ways in which you can soothe heal pain naturally.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 2, 2017 06:55 IST
2-Min Read
5 Ways To Soothe Heel Pain Naturally

Heel pain is a common problem these days. Here are 7 ways to soothe heel pain naturally.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heel pain caused by strain, fracture, obesity, arthritis, inapt shoes
  2. Ginger, Turmeric, and ice are good home remedies for heel pain
  3. Stretching exercises and massaging is also effective for heel pain
Heel pain could be very troublesome and irritating as it intervenes during normal, day activities like standing, walking, and exercising. There are several reasons that could lead to sore or painful heels as such Injuries, sprains, fractures, pinched nerves, and wear and tear. Other reasons could be obesity or wearing poorly-fitted or bad-quality shoes. Heel pain causes great discomfort, making it all the more important to deal with, and get rid of heal pain as soon as possible. Good news is that certain home-remedies and some simple lifestyle changes can help you fight heal pain. Here are 5 ways in which you can soothe heal pain naturally.

1. Apply Ice

The cold temperature of the ice casts a numbing spell on the affected area, which helps check pain and inflammation. Take some ice-cubes in a cold-compress (a plastic or cloth bag), apply this wrap (for 10-15 minutes) at the paining area to get relief from pain and soreness.

ice

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Massage

Yet another quick and easy remedy for heel pain, massaging (the affected area) gives great relief from the pain in the short-term. It relaxes muscle tension, eases pressure and reduce stiffness, plus it allows better blood circulation in the area. Any oil available like olive, coconut, sesame or mustard oil shall do the job for you.

massage

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Stretching

RELATED STORIES

'5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection'

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'


Stretching exercises for feet, specifically focused on heel area, are also a great for speedy and more effective relief from pain in heels. It also helps strengthen the muscles and tendons in your feet to avoid such pain in future.

exercise

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is known, the world over, for its healing properties. It contains a component called Curcumin, that works helps reduce the pain and also works as an inflammatory agent.

turmeric

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ginger

Ginger, due to its anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing properties, effectively helps fight pain and inflammation. And not just that, it betters blood circulation throughout the body, therefore helping to reduce pain.

ginger

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------