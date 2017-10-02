5 Ways To Soothe Heel Pain Naturally
Heel pain could be very troublesome and irritating as it intervenes during normal, day activities like standing, walking, and exercising. Good news is that certain home-remedies and some simple lifestyle changes can help you fight heal pain. Here are 5 ways in which you can soothe heal pain naturally.
Heel pain is a common problem these days. Here are 7 ways to soothe heel pain naturally.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heel pain caused by strain, fracture, obesity, arthritis, inapt shoes
- Ginger, Turmeric, and ice are good home remedies for heel pain
- Stretching exercises and massaging is also effective for heel pain
1. Apply Ice
The cold temperature of the ice casts a numbing spell on the affected area, which helps check pain and inflammation. Take some ice-cubes in a cold-compress (a plastic or cloth bag), apply this wrap (for 10-15 minutes) at the paining area to get relief from pain and soreness.
2. Massage
Yet another quick and easy remedy for heel pain, massaging (the affected area) gives great relief from the pain in the short-term. It relaxes muscle tension, eases pressure and reduce stiffness, plus it allows better blood circulation in the area. Any oil available like olive, coconut, sesame or mustard oil shall do the job for you.
3. Stretching
Stretching exercises for feet, specifically focused on heel area, are also a great for speedy and more effective relief from pain in heels. It also helps strengthen the muscles and tendons in your feet to avoid such pain in future.
4. Turmeric
Turmeric is known, the world over, for its healing properties. It contains a component called Curcumin, that works helps reduce the pain and also works as an inflammatory agent.
5. Ginger
Ginger, due to its anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing properties, effectively helps fight pain and inflammation. And not just that, it betters blood circulation throughout the body, therefore helping to reduce pain.