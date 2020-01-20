Got Grey Hair? These 5 Home Remedies Can Work Better Than Hair Dyes And Hair Colours
Premature greying of hair: Lack of proper nutrition is one of the top causes of grey hair before age. Here are some home remedies that can naturally turn grey hair into black.
Henna can be an effective remedy for premature greying of hair
Hair care tips: We all despise ageing. Every visible sign of ageing is like a nightmare. The ones that appear on your skin and hair are the worst of them all. Grey hair is a visible sign of ageing, but premature greying of hair is something that can leave you worried for days. Not only does it affect your appearance, it also lowers your self-confidence and gives you stress. In case your hair turn grey before 25 years of age, it can be termed as premature greying of hair. Getting signs of premature ageing can be because of Vitamin B12 deficiency or severe iron deficiency. A poor diet lack sufficient protein, copper and other essential vitamins and minerals can lead to premature greying of air.
Hair care tips: How to deal with premature ageing of hair?
You need to a wholesome and balanced diet in order to prevent grey hair before the right age. Your diets needs to include leafy green vegetables, yogurt and fresh fruits. Following such a diet combined with regular exercise can prevent premature greying of hair and also improve their quality.
But, what can you do with already existing grey hair? Well, there are a number of remedies that can help in turning grey hair into black. You don't need to go for colouring your hair and exposing them to harmful chemicals. The following home remedies can reduce grey hair and may even turn them into black:
1. Hair mask with amla and methi seeds
Powder some dried amla. You cane easily find amla powder in the market as well. Take some methi seeds and grind them in a grinder. Mix the two to and some water to get a paste-like consistency. Apply the hair mask and leave it overnight. Wash it with a mild shampoo next morning. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C while methi seeds are packed with several beneficial nutrients for improving hair quality. The two can together promote hair growth and also prevent premature greying of hair.
2. Curry leaves and coconut oil
Boil a few curry leaves in coconut oil. Boil until the leaves turn black. Strain and let the potion cool down. Massage it on your hair and leave it overnight. Wash your hair next morning with a mild shampoo. Every time you take a head wash, make sure you oil your hair with this potion and leave it overnight the previous night. Vitamin B in curry leaves helps in restoring melamine in hair follicles, while also preventing further greying.
3. Black tea hair potion
Take a glass of water and 2 tbsp of black tea leaves in it. Add a tsp of salt. Reduce it to half. Strain and let it cool. Apply this mixture generously on washed hair. This is natural way to dye your hair, without exposing them to harmful chemicals in commercially available hair dyes and hair colours. Black tea can also help you have shinier hair.
4. Almond oil and lemon juice hair potion
Mix almond oil and lemon juice in a ratio of 2:3. Massage the mixture well on your scalp and hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo. Vitamin E in almond oil can nourish the roots of hair and prevent premature greying. Lemon juice is rich in Vitamin C, which can facilitate hair growth.
5. Organic henna and coffee mix
Henna has been traditionally used for colouring of hair naturally. However, it is important that you source henna from organic sources only as commercially available henna too comes with harmful chemicals and artificial colours. To use henna and coffee for naturally getting rid of grey hair, you need boil some coffee in 2-3 cups of water. Let the solution cool down and add henna powder to it to create a paste. Keep the paste aside for a few hours. Now add 1 tbsp of amla/almond/coconut/mustard oil to the paste and apply it on your hair completely. Leave it on for an hour and wash with a mild shampoo. The ingredients can together help you have shinier hair with less grey hair.
