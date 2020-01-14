ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Fall Control: 5 Lifestyle Changes You Must Make To Fight Hair Fall

Hair care tips: There can be many possible reasons behind hair fall. It can also become difficult for you to deal with hair fall. You need to check all the factors which can contribute to hair fall. Here are some lifestyle changes you must make to control hair fall.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 14, 2020
Make these lifestyle changes to fight hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You can fight hair fall with simple lifestyle and dietary modifications
  2. Do not skip oiling for healthy hair
  3. Add foods good for your hair to your diet

Are you struggling with hair fall? There can be several reasons behind hair fall. To fight hair fall effectively you need to consume a healthy diet. You should also protect your hair from damage caused by environmental factors. Along with these, you should follow a healthy hair care routine to prevent hair fall. Poor lifestyle can also contribute to hair fall. There can be many possible reasons behind hair fall. It can also become difficult for you to deal with hair fall. There are many products in the market that guarantee hair fall control. But generally, they fail to give the desired results. You need to check all the factors which can contribute to hair fall. Here are some lifestyle changes you must make to control hair fall.

Hair care tips: Lifestyle modifications to control hair fall


1. Diet

Your diet can affect your hair health. Poor diet can contribute to hair fall as it does not contain all the necessary nutrients. You must consume a healthy and balanced diet that can provide you all the nutrients required for healthy hair growth. Make sure that you add foods rich in vitamin A, vitamin E, biotin, protein and zinc to avoid unnecessary hair fall.

pi4gm4mo

Hair care: Vitamin E can help you fight hair fall and promote hair health
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Oiling

Many skip oiling which is not a healthy practice for your hair health. Oil gives nourishment to your hair and gives them the required strength. Regular oiling can help you avoid hair fall. You can choose any oil which suits your hair type.

3. Styling

A good hairstyle can enhance your complete look. But too much styling can contribute to hair damage and even hair fall. Use of heat contributes to hair damage. You must avoid styling and use of chemicals as much as possible.

4. Conditioner

After washing your hair you should never skip conditioner. It provides nourishment to your hair and also helps you fight frizz. It will make your hair smooth. It will also become easier to manage your hair.

kjsr5qjg

Using a conditioner can help you fight hair damage
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stress

Stress can also contribute to hair fall. Not just hair fall, stress can affect your health in various ways. You must try strategies which can help you manage stress. Yoga, exercise and medication are some effective ways to deal with stress naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

