Balanced Diet And 4 Other Home Remedies To Treat Grey Hair In Kids
Grey hair home remedies: Grey hair in kids can be quite upsetting for parents. But fret not as we share a few effective home remedies that can help in treating premature greying of hair in kids naturally. These include curry leaves, amla, yogurt and yeast and mixture, and much more.
Grey hair home remedies: Consuming a mixture of yogurt and yeast can help in reducing grey scale
- Diet for grey hair: A balanced diet can prevent grey hair in kids
- Poor nutrition and genetics can be reason for premature greying of hair
- Black tea can be helpful in treating grey hair naturally
Grey hair home remedies: Wait, what? Did you just notice a few grey strands of hair on your kid? It surely can be upsetting. Poor lifestyle is one of the top causes of premature greying of hair. At times, grey hair at an early age may also be because of genetics. Vitamin B 12 deficiency, some kinds of anaemia and thyroid disorders may also be responsible for grey hair in children. Thus, the key to preventing premature greying of hair in your child is probably making sure that your child gets proper nutrition through a healthy balanced diet.
Balanced diet for preventing premature greying of hair in kids
Restrict the amount of junk food, fries, ice creams, candies and chocolates for your kids. Make sure that most of their meals in a day or from healthy, homemade, nutritious and natural ingredients. Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, leafy green vegetables, milk and dairy products are all important for health and well-being of your child. Together, they form a healthy diet, which can prevent premature greying of hair in kids.
However, if the grey scale in your child is occurring because of genetics or any other medical condition, following are the home remedies that can help you.
1. Curry leaves
We have previously spoken about the benefits of curry leaves for hair. Well, these underrated leaves can help in reducing grey hair. All you need to do is boil curry leaves in oil until they turn black. Massage the oil on kids's hair. Repeat 2-3 times in a week until you get good results.
2. Yogurt and yeast
Consuming a mixture of yogurt and yeast can help in reducing grey scale. You can simply apply yogurt on kids' hair. It will naturally condition your hair and also make them shinier.
3. Amla
Amla or gooseberry has been ancient Ayurvedic remedy for most hair problems. You can boil a few pieces of amla in coconut oil and massage it gently on your scalp. You can use amla water to wash your child's hair. Just soak amla in water overnight and use it for hair wash. It can naturally reduce grey hair in kids. Another way to use amla for premature greying of hair is by mixing amla and almond oil. Leave it the mixture of oil overnight and apply it on your massage. Leave this hair oil on your scalp over night and apply 2-3 times in a week till you get effective results.
4. Black tea
Black tea can work as an effective home remedy for grey hair. Simply boil black tea leaves in water and let the solution aside to cool. Apply the water on your kids' hair once the solution has cooled down. Leave it for an hour and then take him/her for a head bath. Do not shampoo. You can repeat this once in two weeks. Black tea water can stain hair and darken them naturally.
