Haircare Tips: Bid Good Bye To Grey Hair, Hair Fall And Dandruff With This All Natural Hair Oil Mix You Can Prepare At Home
Haircare tips: Troubled by hair fall, grey hair and dull hair? You have to try this natural hair oil mix you can prepare at home. It is prepared by using mustard oil, coconut oil, fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. Read here to know how you can prepare it.
Haircare tips: Apply lukewarm hair oil on your hair to get shiny hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mustard oil has antibacterial effects on scalp
- Coconut oil can help you have shiny hair
- Fenugreek seeds can help you have healthy hair
Premature greying of hair, hair fall, split ends, dandruff can be like the worst nightmares of your life. If you have tried nearly most natural remedies for hair care and without getting any result, then the hair oil mix we are going to share in this article might be of some help to you. According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, this mixture of hair oil can work like magic for common hair problems like hair fall, grey hair, dandruff and dull hair. The ingredients that this hair oil mix requires are pretty simple and have been famous for effective hair for many years. It is prepared by mixing mustard oil, coconut oil, curry leaves and fenugreek seeds.
Natural hair oil mix for grey hair, hair fall and dull hair: here's how you can prepare it
Mustard oil, coconut oil, curry leaves and fenugreek seeds are oil ingredients that are easily available at home. To prepare the hair oil mix, you need cold pressed mustard oil (500 ml), cold pressed coconut oil that is not perfumed (200 ml), methi or fenugreek powder (1 tbsp) and curry leaves powder or curry leaves (1 tbsp). Mix all the ingredients well and store in a clean glass bottle for a week. You need to give this time to the hair oil mix in order to allow the ingredients to infuse properly.
Also read: Hair Care Routine: Get Frizz-Free Hair With These Simple Tips
How to apply the hair oil mix?
Take the amount of oil you want in a small bowl and warm it slightly. Massage lukewarm oil on your scalp and through the length of your hair. You should keep it for at least an hour or 2, or apply it overnight if you want. Wash hair with a mild shampoo the next morning. You can avoid using hair conditioner. (tip: avoid using hair conditioner if you are washing your hair after proper oiling)
When combined with a healthy balanced diet (comprising all major food groups), less consumption of alcohol, no smoking, healthy sleeping habits, less stress and regular physical activity, this hair oil mix can work wonders for your hair.
Also read: Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Here's how this hair oil mix works on your hair:
- Mustard oil is a source of good fats that can have antibacterial effects on the scalp. It contains beta-carotene and selenium, which can nourish the hair naturally.
- Fatty acids and vitamins in coconut oil can nourish your scalp and give it a natural shine.
- Curry levels contain Vitamins A, B, C and E, phosphorus and iron. All of these have antioxidants that can reduce premature greying of hair and also prevent hair loss, mentions Luke in his blog post.
- Lastly, fenugreek seeds or methi seeds contain Vitamin B3 which can increase blood flow to your hair follicles and result in healthier and shinier hair.
Also read: Follow These Tips For Scalp And Hair Care For Your Baby
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.