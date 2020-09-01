Giloy Benefits: Stronger Immunity And Other Reasons To Including This Ayurvedic Tonic In Your Diet
Giloy is an Ayurvedic tonic with medicinal and antioxidant properties. Read here to learn how to make an all-natural soothing giloy kadha at home.
Giloy has immunostimulant properties
HIGHLIGHTS
- Giloy can help in flushing out toxins from the body
- It has immunity-boosting properties as well
- Sip on giloy kadha every day to improve your ability to fight infections
Have you ever heard of giloy? It is a protective tonic that can help in boosting your immunity and helps in keeping diseases away. According to Ayurveda, it has medicinal properties as well as antioxidant properties that are effective for boosting your immunity. Making kadha, or a hot tea with medicinal herbs like giloy can improve your body's ability to fight upper respiratory infections, fever, arthritis and skin problems amongst others. With the ongoing season of monsoon and a pandemic affecting the entire world, including a tonic like giloy in your diet can provide you with your daily dose of immunity.
Giloy benefits: Know how it helps in boosting your immunity
Giloy has the ability to flush out toxins from your body. It improves your body's digestion and facilitates a better metabolism. Immunostimulant properties of giloy can improve the functioning of your immune system. Ailments like cough, fever and even gastrointestinal problems can be dealt with the help of giloy.
Also read: 5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
Boost your immunity with Giloy kadha
You can add giloy to kadha or hot tea and sip on it on a daily basis. Apart from these benefits, this Ayurvedic tonic can also act as a stress-buster and prevent premature ageing of skin.
To prepare a kadha with giloy, you can add it to boiling water. Other herbs that can be added to this hot tea are basil leaves or tulsi, black pepper cloves, raw turmeric, cinnamon, some grated ginger and honey to sweeten it. Bring all the ingredients to a boil and reduce it to half.
Strain this hot potion and sip on it every day!
Also read: Giloy Juice For Weight Loss: Know How To Use This Ayurvedic Herb To Lose Weight; Other Health Benefits
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.