Giloy Benefits: Stronger Immunity And Other Reasons To Including This Ayurvedic Tonic In Your Diet

Giloy Benefits: Stronger Immunity And Other Reasons To Including This Ayurvedic Tonic In Your Diet

Giloy is an Ayurvedic tonic with medicinal and antioxidant properties. Read here to learn how to make an all-natural soothing giloy kadha at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 1, 2020 05:48 IST
2-Min Read
Giloy has immunostimulant properties

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Giloy can help in flushing out toxins from the body
  2. It has immunity-boosting properties as well
  3. Sip on giloy kadha every day to improve your ability to fight infections

Have you ever heard of giloy? It is a protective tonic that can help in boosting your immunity and helps in keeping diseases away. According to Ayurveda, it has medicinal properties as well as antioxidant properties that are effective for boosting your immunity. Making kadha, or a hot tea with medicinal herbs like giloy can improve your body's ability to fight upper respiratory infections, fever, arthritis and skin problems amongst others. With the ongoing season of monsoon and a pandemic affecting the entire world, including a tonic like giloy in your diet can provide you with your daily dose of immunity.

Giloy benefits: Know how it helps in boosting your immunity


Giloy has the ability to flush out toxins from your body. It improves your body's digestion and facilitates a better metabolism. Immunostimulant properties of giloy can improve the functioning of your immune system. Ailments like cough, fever and even gastrointestinal problems can be dealt with the help of giloy.

vuosdps8

Sip on giloy kadha every day for a stronger immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

Boost your immunity with Giloy kadha

You can add giloy to kadha or hot tea and sip on it on a daily basis. Apart from these benefits, this Ayurvedic tonic can also act as a stress-buster and prevent premature ageing of skin.

To prepare a kadha with giloy, you can add it to boiling water. Other herbs that can be added to this hot tea are basil leaves or tulsi, black pepper cloves, raw turmeric, cinnamon, some grated ginger and honey to sweeten it. Bring all the ingredients to a boil and reduce it to half.

Strain this hot potion and sip on it every day!


Also read: Giloy Juice For Weight Loss: Know How To Use This Ayurvedic Herb To Lose Weight; Other Health Benefits

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

