Giloy Juice For Weight Loss: Know How To Use This Ayurvedic Herb To Lose Weight; Other Health Benefits
Are you trying to lose weight? Giloy juice can be used to enhance the weight loss process. This amazing herb is also loaded with other health benefits as well. Read here to know how it helps in weight loss and other health benefits.
Goliy juice for weight loss: Giloy juice can improve your metabolism and immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight loss requires a strict diet and exercise routine
- Giloy can be used as a remedy for chronic fever
- You can also keep your gut health intact with giloy juice
Weight loss is one of the most searched topics. Everyone is looking for the right methods to lose weight in a healthy way. To lose weight you need to burn more calories than you are consuming. Weight loss requires a restricted diet and a proper exercise routine. There are some foods which can support the weight loss process. These foods have some or the other property which can stimulate the weight loss process. Juices for weight loss are quite popular, similarly one such juice which is often used as an ayurvedic medicine can help in weight loss. Giloy is a plant which is loaded with medicinal properties. From leaves to roots this plant is loaded with medicinal properties. Giloy juice contributes to such factors which are required for weight loss.
Giloy for weight loss
Consumption of giloy juice boosts immunity and metabolism which aid in weight loss. It also improves digestion. These factors altogether contribute to weight loss. Giloy is well known for its immunity-boosting properties. This will also help in protecting you from various diseases. It can promote gut health as well. Better metabolism is also another factor which can majorly contribute to weight loss.
How to use giloy juice for weight loss
To enhance weight loss you can consume a small amount of giloy juice on an empty stomach. Take less than half liters of giloy juice and mix it with water or aloe vera juice. Drink this juice early morning on an empty stomach. But do not overconsume this juice.
Also read: Quick Weight Loss: Dieting Or Lifestyle Management, Know What You Should Stick To
Other health benefits of giloy juice
1. Treats fever
Giloy juice is the oldest remedy used for treating fever. It can also treat chronic fever. Giloy juice is also given in dengue fever as it increases platelets. Not just dengue it can also help you in treating malaria. You can boil some giloy stems in water and drink this to treat fever.
2. Better digestion
Consumption of giloy juice can help you improve gut health. It is a simple home remedy which can be used to improve digestion. You can mix giloy juice with alma juice to boost the power of this remedy.
3. Helps in diabetes management
Giloy can be used as a remedy to control blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic you can extract a few drops giloy juice to manage diabetes. But you should consult your doctor first before adding it to your diet.
4. Reduces stress
This amazing juice can be used to improve mental health as well. It can also be added with other herbs to boost mental health, memory and concentration power.
Also read: Got Loose Skin After Quick Weight Loss? Here's What You Should Do
If you want to try giloy juice for weight loss you must not add it to your diet suddenly in huge quantity. You can also consult a doctor about the right quantity of juice you should be drinking. If you face any problem after drinking giloy juice you must stop its use and ask your doctor first.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.