Garcinia Cambogia: 6 Health Benefits You Should Know

Besides weight loss, Garcinia Cambogia has many other health benefits to offer. This is one of the reasons why it is termed as the ultimate fruit.
Garcinia Cambogia, brindle berry, Malabar tamarind or Garcinia gummi-gutta, this fruit has n number of names and health benefits. There are over 300 species in this genus but this one gets max attention due to its properties. Garcinia Cambogia is a little pumpkin-shaped fruit which is light greenish-yellow in color and has a sweet-sour taste. For centuries it has been used in the South-east Asian countries for making meals more filling. Multiple studies have shown that this fruit has the ability to burn oodles of fat in just a month. But besides weight loss, this fruit has many other health benefits to offer. This is one of the reasons why Garcinia Cambogia is termed as the ultimate fruit.
So let's cut to the chase and take a look at 6 miraculous health benefits of Garcinia Cambogia.
1. Weight loss
One of the most talked about health benefits of Garcinia Cambogia is weight loss. When it comes to weight gain, certain enzymes do the damage. They slow down body metabolism and store the calories consumed in the form of fat. These enzymes need to be blocked in order to prevent the calories from being stored. This is done by hydroxy citric acid (HCA) in Garcinia Cambogia. This acid converts the calories into glycogen which is necessary for building muscles. Both the fruit and the supplement can promote weight loss.
2. Eliminating fatigue
Certain enzymes slow down your body metabolism and make you feel lazy. Other health conditions can also be blamed for chronic fatigue. This can be eliminated by regular consumption of Garcinia Cambogia. HCA in this fruit boosts your stamina and this acts as a motivation for you to move to a healthier lifestyle.
3. Keeps you safe from HIV
HIV happens to be one of the deadliest diseases in today's world. This virus directly attacks your immune system and weakens it over time. It may sound strange that the properties of a fruit can fight back a virus as deadly as HIV, but it is true. Some researchers show that the Garcinol compound in this fruit has the ability to replicate HIV virus and to destroy them.
4. Suppresses appetite
Garcinia cambogia promotes weight loss by boosting body metabolism and by suppressing appetite as well. Basically, the extracts of this fruit train your body in a way by which it eats limited food at specific times. For example, for those who are trying to lose weight, giving up on snacks is not such an easy task. To kill the temptation, the extracts of this fruit can be used.
5. Reduces stress and depression
Cortisol is one of the most common stress hormones. HCA in Garcinia Cambogia is helpful in regulating the levels of this hormone. It reduces the levels of this hormone in the body, thereby treating anxiety. Regular consumption of this herbal supplement can improve the functioning of your organs and reduce oxidative stress in the body. Besides this, the organic compounds of this fruit can be helpful in releasing the pleasure hormones in the body. This stabilizes the mood and can contribute in treating long-term depression.
6. Lowers cholesterol
Bad cholesterol or LDL levels in the body need to be regulated in order to keep heart diseases at bay. Garcinia Cambogia optimizes cholesterol balance in the body. The compounds of this fruit are known to lower bad cholesterol levels and increase good cholesterol levels thereby keeping serious heart diseases at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.