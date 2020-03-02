Fruit Juice Over A Fresh Fruit? Here's Everything That Is Wrong With Juicing
HIGHLIGHTS
- Always prefer eating your food rather than drink it
- Chewing food helps in keeping digestion issues at bay
- Frequent drinking of juices may the reason for gas, acidity and bloating
You must have often heard that you should eat whole fruits instead of juicing fruits. But have you ever wondered why that is? Fruit juice is a common inclusion in people's breakfast. Many resort to a refreshing glass of fruit juice to beat mid meal hunger pangs. But this may not be a healthy breakfast, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho takes to Facebook to share why he stopped juicing and why everyone else should do the same. According to Coutinho, breaking down a fruit for a juice reduces it to nothing but a glass of sugar.
Juicing a fruit reduces it fibre, vitamins and protein content. And not just fruit juice, but also vegetable juice is not as healthy as it has been claimed to be.
Reasons why you must stop drinking vegetable and fruit juice
Referring to green juices, which are highly popular for aiding weight loss and also providing nutrition, Coutinho says that pesticides and chemicals that are used for growing the likes of kale, spinach and celery can be harmful for human health.
1. You don't get sufficient fibre (or you might get too much of it)
Eating whole foods gives you fibre, an important nutrient which aids digestion, weight loss and prevents constipation. Fibre in whole foods fill you up and help you in feeling full for a longer period of time. This satisfies your hunger, reduces cravings and prevents overeating. Juicing fruits and vegetables robs them of their fibre content.
2. Chewing food is important for digestion
Eating food involves chewing of food. Properly chewing your food produces digestive enzymes that help in breaking down nutrients from food. Saliva helps in stimulating stomach acids, which can help in breakdown any bacteria or pesticides in the stomach itself, before it reaches the intestines.
3. Juices can be helpful for cleanse, but don't provide you with nutrition like whole foods
Vegetable juice like beetroot or carrot juice can help in cleansing and detoxifying your system. But they cannot give you the nutrients you need for sustaining good health. What's more is that there are five detox systems in the body: lungs, liver, kidneys, colon and skin. "As long as these mechanisms are working the right way, the food is being broken down the right way and the nutrients from it are getting absorbed in the system. It supplies our defence mechanisms with the required raw material to keep your body clean and detoxified," Coutinho explains.
4. Avoid juices if you get bloated and experience gassiness and flatulence
Excess intake of liquid fibre through juicing can make your gut act up, leading to acidity, gas, bloating, constipation etc. It is important to maintain a balance and drink juices in limited amounts only.
Juicing should not be a permanent part of your lifestyle. Always opt for eating a carrot instead of drinking carrot juice, etc. The more you chew, the better it is for your digestive system, says Coutinho.
