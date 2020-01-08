Are You Fat Or Just Bloated? Know The Difference Between Weight Gain And Bloating
Bloating Vs Weight Gain: Often times, your belly may be bloated (because of a poor digestive system) and not because you have gained weight. Read here to know the difference between the two.
- Avoid overeating in order to prevent bloating and weight gain
- Being physically active and regular exercise can keep bloating at bay
- Excess intake of fibre can make you bloated
Do you know that sometimes you can just be bloated and not necessarily fat? Confusing being bloated with being fat is something that many people do. Belly fat is usually considered to be the first sign of weight gain. Even slight change around abdomen is considered to be a sign of weight gain. However, sometimes, a swollen belly can be a result of bloating and not necessarily fat accumulation. Bloating is a sign of indigestion and is usually caused by excess gas production. You can feel bloated after overeating as well. It is essentially characterised by stuffer feeling and makes your stomach look bigger.
Signs when you are just bloated and not fat
Yes, there are certain signs that can help identify the difference between being bloated and being fat. Here are the telltale signs you need to watch out for:
1. When your stomach feels hard
The next time you overeat, do feel your stomach. If it feels hard and tight, then you're definitely bloated. The stomach, under usual circumstances, feels soft. It remains even after gaining weight. If you are able to gasp an inch of your stomach, then it can be because of excess fat.
2. You constantly experience a change in your stomach size
Now this is a classic sign of being bloated too often and poor digestion. If you feel uncomfortable or big after having your meal, then it is definitely a sign if bloating. Also, many women experience bloating before their periods. In these cases, you must know that you are not fat and are bloated. Some women can feel bloated on days of heavy flow. Being constipated can also give you the stuffy feeling you get when you're bloated. To see if you have really gained weight, see if your belly in enlarged all the time (and not just after meals or on particular days).
3. When only your stomach is bulgy
Here's another difference between being bloated and being fat. If you can see bulges in other parts of the body like under your arms, at your back and legs, then it's definitely the time to lose weight. But, if only your stomach is bloated, then you are just gassy and you need to take steps to release it.
How to deal with bloating at home?
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is of the belief that bloating, acidity, gas, flatulence and constipation are all signs of poor gut health. Including more probiotics and prebiotics in your diet can provide gut-friendly bacteria and improve gut flora, and overall gut health. Besides, following are other home remedies that can help in keeping bloating at bay:
1. Go for a walk if you feel bloated after your meals. It can help in releasing excess gas and stool.
2. Consume fibre, but not too much of it. Increasing fibre-intake is promoted for weight loss and proper digestion. But, excessive fibre or taking too much fibre at once can make you feel bloated. To prevent this, increase your fibre intake gradually and have a balanced meal comprising equal portions of fat, protein, carbs and fibre.
3. Avoid sodas and drink water. Craving for sodas with food becomes common when you drink sodas regularly. Get off sodas completely to prevent bloating and also unnecessary weight gain.
4. Be more physically active throughout the day and exercise regularly. Exercise helps in getting rid of extra sodium through the body in the form of sweating. This, in turn, helps in keeping water retention and bloating at bay.
5. Keep yourself well-hydrated and eat at regular intervals. Drinking sufficient water throughout the day helps regulate bowel movement, preventing constipation and feeling of stuffiness. Eating at regular intervals, on the other hand, helps keep the digestive system working.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
