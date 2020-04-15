ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Foods Other Than Vitamin C Sources That Can Help Boost Immunity

Foods Other Than Vitamin C Sources That Can Help Boost Immunity

Your diet affects your immunity. Several foods can help boost immunity naturally. Vitamin C which is commonly present in citrus fruits is popularly known as immunity-boosting vitamin. Know foods other than vitamin C sources that can boost immunity.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:48 IST
2-Min Read
Foods Other Than Vitamin C Sources That Can Help Boost Immunity

Foods other than vitamin C sources can also help boost immunity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin C commonly present in citrus fruits can help boost immunity
  2. Add green leafy vegetables to your diet
  3. Also consume a handful of nuts for more nutrients

A strong immune system can help reduce the risk of several diseases. When it comes to a strong immune system a healthy lifestyle that focuses on eating healthy, exercise, quality sleep and de-stress play an important role. Your diet affects your immunity. Several foods can help boost immunity naturally. Vitamin C which is commonly present in citrus fruits is popularly known as immunity-boosting vitamin. Dietitian Ms. Edwina Raj explains, "There are other supporting nutrients that can also help enhance immunity such as zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid, vitamins A, D, B6, B12 and E. Added to this additionally foods rich in antioxidants, protein, probiotics, colostrum, healthy fats and functional foods will also benefit in improving your immunity."

Foods to boost immunity other than vitamin C


RELATED STORIES
related

Immunity Boosting Drinks: Juices To Drink For A Strong Immune System

Immunity boosting juices: There are several ways to boost immunity naturally. A healthy diet can also support your immune system. Here are some immunity boosting juices that you can prepare at home.

related

Add These Foods To Your Diet To Boost Your Immune System

You can boost immunity with certain foods. Several fruits and vegetables are loaded with nutrients and compounds which can ensure a healthy immune system. Try these foods that can help boost immunity.

Dietitian Ms. Edwina Raj enlisted foods that should be a part of your diet for better immunity.

1. A handful of nuts included daily to get vitamin E, healthy fats such as omega 3 and trace minerals.

7hpllc08

Nuts will offer you a variety of nutrients
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Foods such as ginger, garlic, tulsi, turmeric, pepper, jeera, moringa leaves, honey, tomato through chutneys or different recipes can be beneficial.

3. Two tablespoons of oil seeds like sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds or kalonji can also be a part of your diet.

Also read: 7 Lifestyle Choices You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Immunity: Know Them Now

4. Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, papaya, apricot, mango, papaya containing carotenoids should be part of your regular consumption.

5. Fish or seafood included twice a week contains essential fats and other vital nutrients too.

6. Dark green leafy vegetables locally available should be consumed at least 3-4 times a week.

34u7alj

Green leafy vegetables should be an essential part of your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Protein-rich foods like legumes, mushroom, poultry, egg, soybean also play a major role in immunity levels.

8. Include spices in your daily cooking such as cinnamon, star anise, clove, dry ginger and coriander seeds in moderate amounts.

9. A healthy diet must include a variety of seasonal fruits for daily consumption.

Also read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Foods

(Ms. Edwina Raj, Senior Dietitian, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)

Also read: 5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems
Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com