Foods Other Than Vitamin C Sources That Can Help Boost Immunity
Your diet affects your immunity. Several foods can help boost immunity naturally. Vitamin C which is commonly present in citrus fruits is popularly known as immunity-boosting vitamin. Know foods other than vitamin C sources that can boost immunity.
A strong immune system can help reduce the risk of several diseases. When it comes to a strong immune system a healthy lifestyle that focuses on eating healthy, exercise, quality sleep and de-stress play an important role. Your diet affects your immunity. Several foods can help boost immunity naturally. Vitamin C which is commonly present in citrus fruits is popularly known as immunity-boosting vitamin. Dietitian Ms. Edwina Raj explains, "There are other supporting nutrients that can also help enhance immunity such as zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid, vitamins A, D, B6, B12 and E. Added to this additionally foods rich in antioxidants, protein, probiotics, colostrum, healthy fats and functional foods will also benefit in improving your immunity."
Foods to boost immunity other than vitamin C
Dietitian Ms. Edwina Raj enlisted foods that should be a part of your diet for better immunity.
1. A handful of nuts included daily to get vitamin E, healthy fats such as omega 3 and trace minerals.
2. Foods such as ginger, garlic, tulsi, turmeric, pepper, jeera, moringa leaves, honey, tomato through chutneys or different recipes can be beneficial.
3. Two tablespoons of oil seeds like sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds or kalonji can also be a part of your diet.
4. Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, papaya, apricot, mango, papaya containing carotenoids should be part of your regular consumption.
5. Fish or seafood included twice a week contains essential fats and other vital nutrients too.
6. Dark green leafy vegetables locally available should be consumed at least 3-4 times a week.
7. Protein-rich foods like legumes, mushroom, poultry, egg, soybean also play a major role in immunity levels.
8. Include spices in your daily cooking such as cinnamon, star anise, clove, dry ginger and coriander seeds in moderate amounts.
9. A healthy diet must include a variety of seasonal fruits for daily consumption.
(Ms. Edwina Raj, Senior Dietitian, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)
