Why Is There A Spike In Flu Viral? How Can We Protect Ourselves From It?
Here's why there is a spike in the flu this season and how to prevent contracting it.
Wearing a face mask can lower your chances of contracting the flu
According to studies, the monsoon season has a two-fold increase in bacterial and viral infections compared to any other season. The air's high moisture content makes it way easier for dangerous microorganisms to flourish, which can lead to different diseases.
Monsoon season, often known as the flu season, is thought to be the best time for pathogenic germs to reproduce. The chances of illness are higher during the monsoon season than during other seasons because of the moisture, mud, and standing water that serve as breeding grounds for several viruses and bacteria. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and improving living conditions can be suitable preventative measures at this time of year.
Along with rising in covid cases, there has also been a significant rise in cases of swine flu, dengue, and various other transmissible diseases that are more active during monsoons. This rise in the cases has caused worry in the masses.
This change in the weather may solely be responsible for the spike in flu and other sicknesses that persist around us currently. Although we cannot avoid the weather completely, there are preventive measures that may be followed to lower the risk of contracting flu and other monsoon diseases.
How can we prevent flu this season?
- To prevent exposing your mouth or nose to contaminated hands, frequently wash your hands. To lessen your probability of contracting a cold or the flu, try to keep yourself warm and dry.
- Either use a hand sanitiser or wash your hands with soap and water.
- Try to stay away from crowded spaces as there may be people around who are sick with the flu.
- Drink plenty of hot water, bring your own to drink at work, or stick to bottled or filtered water. When sneezing or coughing, cover your lips and nose to stop the spread of viruses to other people.
- Make sure your home is always well-ventilated and clean your home frequently.
- With monkeypox, covid, and flu around us, make sure to wear masks whenever you leave the house.
- Regularly sanitise your home and the objects you use daily. Such as phones, remotes, cars, etc.
- Eat healthy as it ensures our bodies receive the nutrients it needs to function to the best of their abilities.
- Consume immunity-boosting foods to help protect the body against flu and other diseases that are active during monsoons.
- Sleep at least 7-8 hours daily. Good quality sleep ensures improvement in immunity. When we sleep, the body releases cytokines. Proteins called cytokines control the immune system and help the body fight illnesses.
- When taking a shower, use antiseptics to ensure you also sanitise yourself.
- Allergies and chronic diseases are prevented by regular exercise. Regular exercise has also been shown to lower life stress and increase the circulation of white blood cells, which are also known as disease-fighting cells.
In conclusion, preventive measures may be helpful in protecting you and your family against flu. Make sure to avoid close contact with people that show symptoms such as cold, cough, etc. If you do experience any of these symptoms, you are advised to seek professional help and isolate till the time you feel better.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
