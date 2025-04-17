Tips To Keep Flu At Bay: Early Signs And Treatment
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can affect anyone, but young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity are particularly at risk of complications. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seasonal flu can be effectively managed with timely detection and preventive care. Recognising the early symptoms and seeking prompt treatment is key. With a few simple precautions and awareness, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this common but potentially serious illness.
Recognising flu symptoms
The flu typically starts suddenly and can mimic the common cold. However, symptoms tend to be more intense and can lead to severe complications. The CDC recommends staying alert to early signs like body aches, fever, chills, and fatigue. Prompt identification, good hygiene practices, and timely treatment can drastically reduce the flu's impact and prevent further spread. Ten tips to detect early signs and manage flu effectively.
1. Watch for early flu symptoms
Sudden high fever, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, chills, and a dry cough are classic symptoms of the flu. Unlike a cold, flu symptoms escalate quickly and are more intense. If you feel sudden exhaustion or experience a rapid spike in temperature, consult a doctor early.
2. Don't ignore gastrointestinal signs
Some flu strains may cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, especially in children. These signs are often mistaken for food poisoning but may indicate flu, particularly during seasonal outbreaks.
3. Prioritise rest and hydration
As soon as flu symptoms appear, rest is essential. Drink plenty of fluids like warm water, herbal teas, or clear broths. Hydration helps flush out toxins and eases congestion and sore throat.
4. Take antiviral medication if prescribed
Antiviral drugs like oseltamivir (Tamiflu) can reduce the duration and severity of symptoms when taken within 48 hours of onset. According to the CDC, early treatment is most effective in high-risk individuals.
5. Practise good respiratory hygiene
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when you sneeze or cough. Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
6. Avoid crowded places during flu season
Flu viruses spread mainly through droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. Avoiding crowds and maintaining physical distance can reduce the risk of contracting the virus.
7. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
Clean door handles, smartphones, remote controls, and light switches regularly with disinfectants. Flu viruses can survive on hard surfaces for up to 48 hours, according to the World Health Organisation.
8. Strengthen your immunity with nutrition
Include immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, ginger, garlic, turmeric, and leafy greens in your diet. These foods provide antioxidants and vitamins like C and D, which help your body fight off infections.
9. Get your annual flu vaccine
The WHO strongly recommends annual influenza vaccination, especially for vulnerable populations. Flu strains mutate frequently, and the vaccine is updated yearly to match circulating viruses.
10. Don't self-medicate or delay treatment
Over-the-counter medicines may ease symptoms but won't cure the flu. If symptoms worsen or persist beyond 3-5 days, especially with difficulty breathing or chest pain, seek medical attention immediately.
Preventing and managing the flu starts with awareness, hygiene, and timely intervention. Recognising early signs and adopting protective habits, like getting vaccinated and maintaining a strong immune system, can go a long way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
