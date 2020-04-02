Fibre-Rich Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
Dietary fibre is also called roughage. It is good for digestion and keeps constipation at bay. Enough fibre in your diet also promotes heart health. Here are some food sources of fibre-rich foods.
Fibre rich foods: Add these foods to your diet to ensure good fibre intake
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fibre rich diet can help you fight constipation
- Add more fibre to your diet for better weight loss
- Several fruits and vegetables are loaded with fibre
Fibre should be an essential part of your diet. It is always advised to add more fibre to your diet. From fruits to legumes, there are several sources of dietary fibre. Dietary fibre is also called roughage. Unlike other components of foods, your body does not absorb or digest dietary fibre. Fibre keeps you full for longer and makes you eat less. It is an important part of every weight loss diet. It is good for digestion and keeps constipation at bay. Enough fibre in your diet also promotes heart health. Several foods are loaded with fibre. Here are some nutritious foods loaded with fibre that can be a part of your diet.
Foods high in fibre
1. Carrots
Carrots can help in weight management and provide you several other health benefits. Carrots are high in vitamin B6, vitamin K, magnesium and beta-carotene. Carrots also contain pectin and good amount of fibre. Carrots can be used to prepare various foods or add to your soup. Raw carrots can also be a part of your salad.
2. Banana
Bananas are in high-fiber with a good amount of vitamin C, vitamin B6 and potassium. Bananas are good for your digestion as well as blood pressure. It is a quick snack that you can consume anytime.
Also read: High-Fibre Diet Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Must Add More Fibre To Your Diet; Know Food Sources
3. Beetroot
Beetroots are a powerhouse of nutrients. It can help prevent anemia as it contains a good amount of iron. Adding beetroot to your diet may improve blood circulation. Beetroots also contain folate, copper, manganese and potassium. To receive good amount of fibre do not choose beetroot juice as juices are deprived of fibre.
Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly ? Include These 25 Fiber-Rich Foods In Your Diet For A Healthy Weight Loss
4. Kidney Beans
Kidney beans commonly known as Rajma are loaded with fibre and help in weight loss. It is a plant-based source of various nutrients and protein. In addition, kidney beans contain insoluble fibre aids in digestion and keep you full for longer.
5. Lentils
Lentils are an important part of every Indian kitchen. These are good sources of dietary fibre. Studies have also highlighted that fibre in lentils helps in regular bowel movements and keeps you away from digestive issues. Lentils are also an important part of your weight loss diet.
Also read: Weight Loss And Other Amazing Reasons To Include Fiber In Your Diet
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.