Fat Burning Workout: Fitness Expert Shares New Step-By-Step Exercise Routine For Weight Loss
Weight loss: The fitness trainer shared video of HIIT routine that can help you burn fat.
Weight loss: Try this high intensity workout at home to stay fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise at home regularly to maintain a healthy weight
- Try this high intensity workout to burn fat at home
- You can perform this routine at home
Staying at home has adversely impacted our day-to-day workout regime. However, though gyms are shut, that shouldn't be an excuse to skip exercises or let your weight loss plans take a backseat. By working out indoors, you can still manage to shed those extra kilos. In a new Instagram post, celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how to attain your weight loss goals by following some easy workout routines at home.
Weight loss: HIIT cardio workout for fat burn
She started a video on cardio and fat burn, which has a 5-step guide to help you burn fat in the comforts of your home. Karachiwala demonstrated all the steps, and also showed a modified version of each step.
She captioned the post, “Hey, everyone! Today's workout is cardio fat burn HIIT #2. Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds. Follow the modified version if you need to scale it down.”
Here are the 5 steps involved in the workout:
1. Side Tap + Squat Jump (45 Secs)
Modified version: Lateral Step out + Relevé
2. Cross Jacks (45 Secs)
Modified version: Lateral Sauata
3. Squat to Star Jack
Modified version: Jumping Jacks
4. Dynamic Spider Climb (45 Secs)
Modified version: Spider-Man Climb
5. Plank Jack Squat
Modified version: Plan Lateral Step + Stand
In the end, the fitness trainer added, “I hope you guys enjoyed this workout! Let me know what you think in the comments.”
Watch the video here:
Last month, Karachiwala had shared with her followers a five-point guide to achieve the perfect summer body. It was based on one of the fitness challenges ruling the social media — the beach body challenge.
In another post, she taught her followers how to use the medicine ball. She added in the captions section, “You can use 2-5 kgs Med Ball to add some spice to your workout. It's easily available, online, and super effective.”
These workouts can be easily done at home. So, why don't you take a cue from Karachiwala and get going?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
