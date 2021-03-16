Vitamin D Deficiency Can Hamper Your Weight Loss Goals- Nmami Agarwal Explains How
Weight loss: Studies have found that people with higher body mass index or body fat percentage tend to have low levels of Vitamin D. What's more interesting is that losing weight can help in improving your Vitamin D levels.
Vitamin D deficiency can interfere with your body's fat burning process
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adequate levels of Vitamin D can aid weight loss
- If your vitamin d levels are low, your body will store more fat
- Adequate levels of Vitamin D can help you burn more fat
Healthy diet, regular exercise, sleeping well, less stress, etc are all important to-dos for losing weight. But, if you have been doing all of this and still not getting the desired results, it may be because of lack of sufficient Vitamin D. Highlighting the role of the sunshine vitamin in aiding weight loss is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. Evidence suggests that getting enough Vitamin D can aid weight loss and also help in decrease body fat. Adequate levels of Vitamin D need to be at least 20 ng/mL for strong bones and overall health.
Vitamin D and weight loss: What's the link
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that can be obtained by spending time under the sunlight, eating Vitamin D-rich foods or having supplements of the nutrient. Apart from aiding weight loss, this nutrient can help in maintaining strong bones and teeth, facilitating effective immune function and improving absorption of nutrients calcium and phosphorus.
Also read: Power Of Vitamin D- As Per A Sports Nutritionist
Spend at least five to 10 minutes under the sun daily to synthesise Vitamin D. You can also take supplements as recommended by your health care provider.
Speaking on how vitamin D aids weight loss, Agarwal says that if you are regular with your exercise, are eating well and sleeping well and still not losing weight, it could possibly be because of low Vitamin D levels.
"Hypothalamus in the brain helps in regulating hormones. It tell your body whether to store fat or burn it. So, if your vitamin d levels are low, your body will store more fat. And if the levels of sunshine vitamin are in adequate range, it will help your body to burn more fat," explains Agarwal.
Also read: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency
Studies have found that people with higher body mass index or body fat percentage tend to have low levels of Vitamin D. What's more interesting is that losing weight can help in improving your Vitamin D levels. Reduction in body size would ideally mean that there is a decrease in Vitamin D requirements. But since the amount of Vitamin D in your body remain the same when you lose weight, your levels can actually increase.
Therefore, if losing weight has become more struggling than you thought it would be, go get a blood test done to check for the sunshine vitamin.
Also read: Can Vitamin D Help You From Getting Sick? Know The Truth About Vitamin D
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.