Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Workout Routine To Get Your Summer Body Ready
While staying at home you should exercise regularly to stay fit. Here's a simple workout routine that you can follow to get in shape.
The fitness coach shares five simple workout tips to get that perfect 'summer body'
- Exercise regularly at home to stay fit
- Eat a healthy diet with regular exercise to avoid weight gain
- Regular exercise is also beneficial to your mental health
One of the fitness challenges that are ruling the social media is the beach body challenge. Though we all are stuck indoors due to the pandemic, you can definitely try at-home workout routine to stay in shape. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares with her followers a five-point guide to achieve the perfect 'summer body'. In a video on Instagram, Yasmin, demonstrates some easy exercises. She tells her followers, "Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds."
Her five-point fitness guide includes:
1. Curtsy + Bent Knee Side Lift
2. Bear Push-up + Alternate Shuffle
3. Reverse Pike Up to Jump Up
4. Straight Leg Lateral + Knee to Elbow + Opposite Elbow
5. Bunny Hops
A few days ago, in another post Yasmin taught her followers how to use the medicine ball. The caption read, "This month I'm focusing on small equipment workouts that can be done easily anywhere. Last week we did exercises using the Theraloop. Today we're using the Medicine Ball. You can use 2-5 kgs Med Ball to add some spice to your workout. Its easily available, online and super effective."
Earlier, Yasmin also shared some useful tips for those suffering with pulmonary heart disease. In the clip she taught everyone to do the cardiac pulmonary disease workout. She informed in the note, "When you are physically active, your heart and lungs work harder to supply the additional oxygen your muscles demand. Just like regular exercise makes your muscles stronger, it also makes your lungs and heart stronger."
You can take some cues from these videos and start workout sessions at home.
