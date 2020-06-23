ASK OUR EXPERTS

Indigestion, Constipation, Acidity & Bloating: 8 Diet & Lifestyle Tips To Your Rescue

Indigestion, Constipation, Acidity & Bloating: 8 Diet & Lifestyle Tips To Your Rescue

Indigestion remedies: Yoga, curd rice, banana and other effective tips revealed right here!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jun 23, 2020
2-Min Read
Indigestion, Constipation, Acidity & Bloating: 8 Diet & Lifestyle Tips To Your Rescue

Buttermilk and lemon water can help with indigestion

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Curd rice is a good combination of prebiotic and probiotic food
  2. It can be an effective meal when you have indigestion
  3. Add one tsp of ghee to each of your breakfast, lunch and dinner

Has a change in eating habits during lockdown and work from home taken a toll on your digestion? Has incidence of acidity, bloating and constipation increased more than ever in the past three months? If yes, then there are a few tips that can be of great help to you. Something as simple as chewing your food properly can help with better digestion and lesser acidity, bloating and constipation. Also regulating the amount of caffeine you consume and drinking sufficient water can help in improving digestion significantly.


Tips to improve digestion and prevent acidity, bloating and constipation

Following are some time-tested, simple and effective tips that can significantly help in improving your digestive health:

1. Start your day with soaked raisins or a fresh fruit or some nuts, within 15 minutes of waking up. Doing so will provide your body with an instant source of energy after a long period of fasting.

2. In order to control your tea or coffee intake, replace one of your cups of tea or coffee with lemon water or buttermilk.

Also read: Chaas Or Lassi: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

3. Drink sufficient water. Avoid drinking infused water, recommends Shah.

4. Take an afternoon nap for 20 minutes. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the nap should be taken after lunch and not anytime later than 4 pm.

5. Practice yoga daily. You can start with doing five surya namaskars a day.

6. Start your day with a banana. It is rich in prebiotic, iron, Vitamin B6 and fibre. You can also have it to beat hunger pangs while travelling, when there is an unplanned delay in meals or as a post-workout snack.

cggg30s

Start your day with a banana for healthy digestion and less stress
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs

7. Add one tsp of ghee to each of your breakfast, lunch and dinner. Homemade ghee or clarified butter contains a unique structure of short chain fatty acids that can help in improving gut flora . It also help in assimilation of Vitamin D3.

8. Eat curd rice. It is a great combination of probiotic and prebiotic foods. It is a quick and easy meal to prepare that is also easy on the stomach. You can have it either for lunch or dinner.

Follow these diet and lifestyle tips regularly to keep acidity, constipation and bloating away.

(Jinal Shah is nutritionist who works with Rujuta Diwekar)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

