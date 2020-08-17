ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Experiencing Eye Strain Too Often? Here Are Some Prevention Tips That Might Help

Experiencing Eye Strain Too Often? Here Are Some Prevention Tips That Might Help

Itchiness, tiredness and sometimes burning sensation in the eyes can be a sign of eyestrain. Too much exposure to screen is one of the leading causes of eyestrain. Here are some tips you can follow to prevent this.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:18 IST
2-Min Read
Experiencing Eye Strain Too Often? Here Are Some Prevention Tips That Might Help

Exposure to screens for too long can negatively affect your eyes in several ways

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wear glasses if recommended by your doctor
  2. Take frequent break from screens for optimum eye health
  3. Vitamin A can help boost eye health

When at home, you tend to spend more time staring at the screens. Too much exposure leads to several harmful effects. Eyestrain is a common condition in this digital age. Eye strain can irritate the eyes, headaches, blurry vision, dry eye, pain in neck, shoulder and back, excessive stress, poor vision and trouble in focusing. This condition can also be a result of driving for long-distance as it can make your eyes tired. But the use of digital gadgets is one of the leading causes. If left uncontrolled eye strain can lead to several problems like macular degeneration, sleep disturbances and in some cases cataract.

Eyestrain can causes discomfort in performing day to day activities too. Here are some tips you can follow to prevent this condition.


RELATED STORIES
related

5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

Eye health: Certain nutrients are beneficial for your eye health. Here's a list of all necessary nutrients and their food sources you need to maintain optimum eye health.

related

Children's Eye Health And Safety Month: 5 Ways To Protect Your Child's Eyes

Children's eye health and safety month: It is to prevent eye damage during early years of learning. Read here to know different ways to protect your child's eye health.

Ways to prevent eye strain-

1. Take frequent breaks

It is usually advised to take a 20 seconds break after continuous exposure to screens for 20 mins. Try to create a balance between your work and breaks so that your eyes get enough rest.

qufukgh8

Take frequent breaks to give your eyes a break from the screen
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keep the screen at a distance

While working or watching something do not keep the screen to close to your eyes. Ideally, it is advised to keep a minimum distance of 20 inches between the screen and your eyes.

Also read: Eye Care: 6 Best Tips You Need

3. Place your screen at the right position

Not just the distance you should also maintain the right angle of the placement of the screen. Keep the screen at the level of your eyes or slightly below. It should not be above the eye level or too low (staring at low level can lead to text neck).

4. Wear glasses

These days a variety of lenses are available. You can consult an eye specialist to get the perfect glasses for your eyes. Different lenses have different coatings and tints.

Also read: 5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

5. Use eye drop if required

You should also describe other discomforts you are facing while working. Many experience irritation or dry eye. Your doctor may prescribe eye drops to address the issues.

3uppc9so

Use eye drop if required to fight discomfort
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Choose the right distraction

When you are working, you take a break and start using your phone. In this process, you do not give your eye the required break. During a break make sure that you do not use any kind of screens.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: How To Manage Dry Eyes Naturally?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases