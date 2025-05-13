Tips To Deal With Eye Infections This Season
With timely care and prevention, most eye infections can be avoided or managed effectively, safeguarding your vision and comfort during challenging weather.
With seasonal changes and rising humidity, eye infections become increasingly common, especially during the monsoon. Redness, itching, watery discharge, or a gritty sensation could be signs of infections like conjunctivitis, styes, or allergic reactions. According to the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS), bacterial and viral conjunctivitis cases surge significantly during seasonal changes, particularly in crowded urban regions. Practising good hygiene, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and protecting your eyes from allergens and pollution are essential. With timely care and prevention, most eye infections can be avoided or managed effectively, safeguarding your vision and comfort during challenging weather.
Why seasonal changes increase the risk of eye infections
Fluctuating temperatures and increased moisture during seasonal shifts, especially during monsoons, create a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses to spread. The risk is higher in crowded places, schools, and workplaces. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), proper hygiene and eye care can significantly reduce the chances of contracting infections, making prevention just as important as treatment.
1. Maintain hand and face hygiene
Always wash your hands with soap and water before touching your eyes or face. Avoid rubbing your eyes with unclean hands as this is a primary route for bacteria and viruses to enter the eye.
2. Use clean towels and personal items
Avoid sharing towels, eye drops, pillowcases, or cosmetics. These can harbour infectious particles. Disinfect frequently touched items and change linens regularly, especially if someone in the household is infected.
3. Wear protective eyewear outdoors
Pollution, allergens, and heavy winds can irritate your eyes. Use sunglasses to protect them from dust, dirt, and UV rays, which can worsen pre-existing eye conditions or trigger infections.
4. Avoid using expired or shared eye products
Discard expired eye drops, mascara, or eyeliners. Using contaminated or shared makeup or lenses increases the risk of infections like conjunctivitis or keratitis.
5. Avoid swimming in unclean water
Public swimming pools or natural water bodies may carry infection-causing microbes. Always wear swim goggles if swimming, and rinse eyes with clean water afterwards.
6. Give your eyes screen breaks
Staring at screens for long hours can strain your eyes, weaken immunity, and make them more vulnerable. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
7. Use prescribed medication only
Never self-medicate with eye drops. Use only what your doctor recommends, especially during infections. Using steroids or antibiotics without guidance can worsen conditions.
8. Visit an ophthalmologist if symptoms persist
Redness, excessive tearing, pain, or blurred vision should not be ignored. Seek professional help to avoid complications or spread to others.
How to naturally soothe eye discomfort at home
For mild irritation, use a clean cold compress over closed eyelids. Lubricating eye drops (preservative-free) can help relieve dryness or burning sensations. Keep rooms well-ventilated and stay hydrated to support eye moisture. Avoid excessive screen time or strong lights during recovery. These simple remedies, paired with medical advice, can ease symptoms effectively.
Seasonal eye infections are common but largely preventable with the right precautions. Clean habits, protective measures, and timely treatment form the first line of defence. As advised by the AIOS, staying informed and cautious during infection-prone months can help protect not only your eyes but also the health of your community. Healthy eyes begin with healthy practices, start today.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
