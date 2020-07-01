ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Eyes »  5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

Eye health: Certain nutrients are beneficial for your eye health. Here's a list of all necessary nutrients and their food sources you need to maintain optimum eye health.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 1, 2020 07:27 IST
2-Min Read
5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

Vitamin A, E and C are some of the best vitamins for your eye health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Carrots can help boost eye sight
  2. Vitamin E can promote skin, hair and eye health
  3. Restrict your screen time to protect your eye sight

Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs of the human body that requires extra care and attention. You need healthy eyesight for lifetime. Your eyesight and nutrition go hand in hand. A healthy and well-balanced diet is beneficial for your overall health. Certain nutrients are particularly beneficial for your eye health. These nutrients can help pervert eye related issues like cataract, muscular degeneration and more. Here's a list of all necessary nutrients and their food sources you need to maintain optimum eye health. These will offer you other health benefits too.

List of essential nutrients for healthy eyesight


RELATED STORIES
related

Children's Eye Health And Safety Month: 5 Ways To Protect Your Child's Eyes

Children's eye health and safety month: It is to prevent eye damage during early years of learning. Read here to know different ways to protect your child's eye health.

related

Wear Sunglasses Even On Cloudy Days: Ophthalmologists

Wearing sunglasses for protection should not be reserved for sunny summer days, says Dianna Seldomridge, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and practicing eye doctor at Duke University.

1. Vitamin A

Eat more carrots for healthy eyes- you might have heard this a thousand times. It is because carrots are loaded with vitamin A beneficial for your eye health. It can help you prevent night blindness and age-related decline. Vitamin A is also good for your skin. Some of the best sources of vitamin A other than carrots are green leafy vegetables, broccoli, mango, dried apricots, tomato juice and orange.

ao9nd818

Vitamin A in carrots can help control the risk of night blindness
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for your health in various ways. The benefits of omega-3 for your heart health are quite popular but this is good for your eyes too. Salmon, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and soybean oil are some good sources of omega-3.

Also read: Omega 3 Fatty Acids Benefits: Know Best Vegan Sources

3. Vitamin C

Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of vitamin C. This vitamin is famous for it's immunity boosting properties and the benefits it offers to your skin. Not mare are aware of the role vitamin C can play in maintaining eye health.

dlom2c3

Vitamin C is good for your eye health too
Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is good for you skin and hair. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is good for your vision, brain, heart health and reproductive health too. Add almonds, spinach, sunflower seeds, avocados and wheat germ oil to receive optimum levels of vitamin E.

Also read: Benefits Of Vitamin E: How It Can Help Your Skin, Hair

5. Zinc

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Hair Care: What Is The Relation Between Zinc Deficiency And Hair Fall? Know The Best Food Sources Of Zinc

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases