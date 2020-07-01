5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight
Eye health: Certain nutrients are beneficial for your eye health. Here's a list of all necessary nutrients and their food sources you need to maintain optimum eye health.
Vitamin A, E and C are some of the best vitamins for your eye health
Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs of the human body that requires extra care and attention. You need healthy eyesight for lifetime. Your eyesight and nutrition go hand in hand. A healthy and well-balanced diet is beneficial for your overall health. Certain nutrients are particularly beneficial for your eye health. These nutrients can help pervert eye related issues like cataract, muscular degeneration and more. Here's a list of all necessary nutrients and their food sources you need to maintain optimum eye health. These will offer you other health benefits too.
List of essential nutrients for healthy eyesight
1. Vitamin A
Eat more carrots for healthy eyes- you might have heard this a thousand times. It is because carrots are loaded with vitamin A beneficial for your eye health. It can help you prevent night blindness and age-related decline. Vitamin A is also good for your skin. Some of the best sources of vitamin A other than carrots are green leafy vegetables, broccoli, mango, dried apricots, tomato juice and orange.
2. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for your health in various ways. The benefits of omega-3 for your heart health are quite popular but this is good for your eyes too. Salmon, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and soybean oil are some good sources of omega-3.
3. Vitamin C
Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of vitamin C. This vitamin is famous for it's immunity boosting properties and the benefits it offers to your skin. Not mare are aware of the role vitamin C can play in maintaining eye health.
4. Vitamin E
Vitamin E is good for you skin and hair. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is good for your vision, brain, heart health and reproductive health too. Add almonds, spinach, sunflower seeds, avocados and wheat germ oil to receive optimum levels of vitamin E.
5. Zinc
