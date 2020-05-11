ASK OUR EXPERTS

Experiencing Back Pain While Working From Home? Expert Explains Top Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding

Experiencing Back Pain While Working From Home? Expert Explains Top Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding

Back pain is a common issue that many are experiencing while working from home. There are several possible reason behind it. Read on to know mistakes you should be avoiding to prevent back pain.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 11, 2020 08:12 IST
2-Min Read
Several reasons can contribute to back pain while working from home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Back pain is a common condition
  2. Exercise can alleviate back pain
  3. Yoga can help relieve back pain

Back pain is a common problem that can affect your day to day functioning. While working from home due to the lockdown many are experiencing constant back pain. Back pain can make it difficult for you to work efficiently and contribute to huge discomfort. From wrong posture to lack of exercise, several factors can contribute to back pain. While working from home you are making several mistakes that are contributing to back pain. Here's a list of mistakes you should avoid to prevent back pain explained by an expert.

Mistakes you should avoid to prevent back pain


Dr. Satnam Singh Chhabra explains, "While working from home, poor ergonomics and comfort zone are the prime reasons for causing spinal and back-related ailments in the long run." He further explained the major sub-factors -

1. Sedentary lifestyle: Physical inactivity is the most sought reason for backaches during work from home. Sitting or lying down without any physical exercise or movement may cause spinal complications in the long run.

Sitting for too long can contribute to back pain
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Poor sitting postures: Working on laptops while lying down and incorrect ergonomics are the prime reasons for developing spinal problems among people working from home. It adds a huge amount of pressure to the back muscles and spinal discs.

3. Comfort Zone - Slouched positions can over-stretch spinal ligaments and strain the spinal discs causing severe pain and can lead to severe complications if left untreated.

Also read: 5 Simple Stretches To Relieve Lower Back Pain Naturally

However, by maintaining an active lifestyle such as performing regular exercises and following safe practices while sitting and bending, most of the spinal problems can be prevented.

Exercise at home to prevent back pain
Photo Credit: iStock

"While having an active lifestyle for so many years which has been diminished for over two months does have an impact on your overall health and especially spinal cord. Either working in poor postures or lying down to relax, with much-reduced movements, the back is bound to be stiff. Keeping yourself active is the best way to avoid stiff back complaints and for an overall healthy spine in the longer run. Stretching exercises can also prevent stiff back," he adds.

Also read: Exercises to relive back pain

(Dr. Satnam Singh Chhabra, Director, Neurosurgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi)

Also read: Got Lower Back Pain? Try Out These Effective Exercises

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

