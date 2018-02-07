5 Expert-Recommended Tips To Deal With Exam Stress
Final exams are around the corner and so is examination stress!
Exams are nothing you need to be stressed about
HIGHLIGHTS
- Examination stress has an adverse impact on your child
- A healthy meal will help you keep your brain active
- A lot of examination stress stems from lack of preparation
Final exams are around the corner and examination stress, well it's on every possible corner! The idea of exams and fear of failure are two aspects which affect examination stress the most. It starts from the preparation, worsens during revision and is at its peak a couple of minutes before the exam. But how often do you realize that examination stress has an adverse impact on your child? With the severe academic competition in today's world, the level of stress that kids need to deal with is awfully high. But are we making any efforts to calm them down? Perhaps help them realize that exams are nothing you need to be stressed about or be afraid of.
Our experts give you the top 5 tried and tested techniques of combating examination stress. Take a look.
1. Light exercising
Examination is a time when you need to engage in mental workout, but physical workout, too, is important. Light intensity workout like simple stretching exercises can be helpful in refreshing your mind to get back to studies. A short cardio session or a quick game of badminton could be helpful. This way your energy levels will be high and you will be at your most productive. Limit it to 30 minutes a day so that you do not exhaust yourself completely.
2. Eat 5-6 meals
Stick to 5-6 regular meals throughout the day. Small meals taken at short intervals will help you maintain your energy levels and will prevent you from temptations. The standard 3 big meals a day concept will leave you unproductive both mentally and physically. A healthy meal will help you keep your brain active.
3. Prepare well
A lot of examination stress stems from lack of preparation. When you happen to engage in selective studies or what you call, 'limited study', you end up being slightly unprepared. Make a proper plan, time your preparation, decide what you will do and when you will do it. Look at previous examination papers and try to understand the pattern. Know what could be a long-answer type question and what could be an objective question time. Divide your time slots and then follow that plan as religiously as you can.
4. Avoid stimulants like coffee
Don't force stimulants on your body during examinations. These include caffeine, medications and liquor. Drinking coffee during exams can slow you down. Medications and alcohol could make you forget what all you prepared. So keep away from these stimulants.
5. Sleep well
If you are under the impression that studying late at night and waking up early to study will help you do well in exams, you are mistaken. Instead, you must get adequate sleep before the day of the exam. This way your memory foundation process starts working. And if you are planning to learn something new, you will be most productive after you sleep. Lack of sleep can leave you unproductive and irritated.
