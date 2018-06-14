ASK OUR EXPERTS

Eid 2018: 9 Healthy Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid 2018: 9 Healthy Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid 2018: This festival of Eid marks the celebration of month long fasting during the month of Ramadan.The celebrations begin with a grand feast. Here are a few ways which can help you celebrate Eid in a healthy way.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 14, 2018 01:03 IST
3-Min Read
Eid 2018: 9 Healthy Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid 2018: Eating heavy foods suddenly after a long period of fasting can cause digestive issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Depending on the cresent of the moon, Eid will begin on the 14th of June
  2. After fasting, eating too much sugar can make you feel nauseous
  3. Drink lots of water and fluids regularly to keep your body hydrated
Eid al-Fitr, refers to "festival of breaking the fast." The festival marks the celebration of month long fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. The day of Eid is celebrated on the day when the new moon is observed by local religious authorities. The exact dates of the festival vary from region to region. Depending on the sight of the crescent moon, Eid should begin on evening June 14 and end on evening of June 15. The festival comes after believers observe fast (roza) for an entire month, from dusk to dawn. Festivities for Eid begin shortly after sighting the crescent moon. People wake up early in the morning and offer their daily prayers. They then take a bath and have their breakfast before heading off to perform their Eid prayers. The celebrations begin with feasting at a grand level. After month long of fasting, people celebrate with a variety of lip-smacking delicacies. Amidst festivities, it is quite easy to forget about your health. However, after fasting for a month, the body needs time to get back to usual eating habits. Eating heavy foods suddenly can cause digestive issues.
 
eid 2018

The celebrations for Eid begin with feasting at a grand level

Here are a few ways which can help you celebrate Eid in a healthy way.

1. Avoid sugar

Sweet foods like baklava and sheer khurma are no doubt an important and one of the most tempting parts of Eid feasting, but you need to make sure you go easy on sugar. After fasting, eating too much sugar can make you feel nauseous and ill because of high blood sugar levels.

Also read: Eid Al-Fitr: Top Ways To Make Your Sheer Khurma Healthier This Eid

2. Eat vegetables

Eating vegetables after month long fasting can provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals that you missed out on during fasting.

 
vegetables

Eating vegetables after a long month of fasting can prove to be advantageous

3. Go slow

Usually, a typical Eid morning begins with eating a delicacy like sheer khurma, which is a vermicelli and milk pudding with dates and nuts. However, starting your Eid with small breakfast can be helpful. Go slow in eating your meals, no matter how tempting the food is.

4. Include a variety of options in your meal

In order to have a balanced meal, include a variety of options in your meal. Try getting enough protein, fibre, carbs and fat through the meals that you eat throughout the day.

Also read: 5 Vegetarian High Protein Foods To Help You Stay Fit And Lose Weight Fast

5. Take small portions

Gastrointestinal issues like bloating can be avoided if you take smaller portions. A month long fasting makes your body used to different eating habits. Eating smaller portions will take you a long way in preventing fullness which is discomforting.

6. Eat probiotics

Including probiotics in your meals as part of Eid celebrations can increase good bacteria in your gut. Include foods like cheese, yogurt, artichokes and onions in your meal.

 
yogurt

Food items like yogurt can increase the helpful bacteria in the body
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Eat little and often

You may feel uneasy if you try to indulge all once. It might be difficult to resist but that is what you should work towards, in order to have no digestive issues or any other adverse impact on health. It is better to eat smaller portions rather than stuffing yourself all at once. You should be aware of what your body needs and not indulge too easily.

Also read: 11 Foods That Are Great For Digestion

8. Hydrate yourself

Not drinking and eating from dusk to dawn can goof up with hydration levels of the body. Drink lots of water and keep drinking lots of fluids throughout the day to restore your hydration levels.

Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day

9. Get back to normal eating after a day

Your body will take some time to adjust to normal eating habits. It is the best to continue with your normal eating habits after a day of the feast. This will help in replenishing nutrients in the following weeks. Getting back to normal eating will depend on your health and age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis

FAQ

Read More»

