Eid 2018: 9 Healthy Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Eid 2018: This festival of Eid marks the celebration of month long fasting during the month of Ramadan.The celebrations begin with a grand feast. Here are a few ways which can help you celebrate Eid in a healthy way.
Eid 2018: Eating heavy foods suddenly after a long period of fasting can cause digestive issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Depending on the cresent of the moon, Eid will begin on the 14th of June
- After fasting, eating too much sugar can make you feel nauseous
- Drink lots of water and fluids regularly to keep your body hydrated
2. Eat vegetables
Eating vegetables after month long fasting can provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals that you missed out on during fasting.
Usually, a typical Eid morning begins with eating a delicacy like sheer khurma, which is a vermicelli and milk pudding with dates and nuts. However, starting your Eid with small breakfast can be helpful. Go slow in eating your meals, no matter how tempting the food is.
4. Include a variety of options in your meal
In order to have a balanced meal, include a variety of options in your meal. Try getting enough protein, fibre, carbs and fat through the meals that you eat throughout the day.
5. Take small portions
Gastrointestinal issues like bloating can be avoided if you take smaller portions. A month long fasting makes your body used to different eating habits. Eating smaller portions will take you a long way in preventing fullness which is discomforting.
6. Eat probiotics
Including probiotics in your meals as part of Eid celebrations can increase good bacteria in your gut. Include foods like cheese, yogurt, artichokes and onions in your meal.
7. Eat little and often
You may feel uneasy if you try to indulge all once. It might be difficult to resist but that is what you should work towards, in order to have no digestive issues or any other adverse impact on health. It is better to eat smaller portions rather than stuffing yourself all at once. You should be aware of what your body needs and not indulge too easily.
8. Hydrate yourself
Not drinking and eating from dusk to dawn can goof up with hydration levels of the body. Drink lots of water and keep drinking lots of fluids throughout the day to restore your hydration levels.
9. Get back to normal eating after a day
Your body will take some time to adjust to normal eating habits. It is the best to continue with your normal eating habits after a day of the feast. This will help in replenishing nutrients in the following weeks. Getting back to normal eating will depend on your health and age.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.