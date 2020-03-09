Dry Cough During Weather Change: Try These Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief
HIGHLIGHTS
Cough is quite common during weather change. Seasonal changes are linked with several factors which are linked with cough, cold and other health issues. This year after the extended winter, many are experiencing dry cough. It can be due to change in temperature or an increase in infections. Your body takes some time to adjust to these changes. If you are also experiencing dry cough during this weather change, do not worry you can resolve it naturally. Some handy kitchen ingredients can help you fight the cough naturally. These ingredients are loaded with natural medicinal properties which can give you effective results. Read on to know these ingredients and the methods to use these.
Dry cough: Effective home remedies you must try
1. Ginger
Ginger has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help you fight cough and also boost immunity. You can prepare a cup of hot ginger tea for instant relief. Adding ginger to different foods can also give some relief.
2. Honey
Honey is also a common kitchen ingredient that can help you fight dry cough. It has anti-bacterial properties which will help you fight the infection. Honey can be added to your diet in various ways. You can add some honey to herbal teas or ginger tea. A mixture is ginger juice and honey is also an effective remedy. You can mix a few drops of fresh ginger juice in one tablespoon of honey and consume it once a day.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. It might be your grandmother's favourite remedy. A glass of hot turmeric milk or turmeric tea are perfect drinks you need to fight dry cough.
4. Steam
Steam can also give you instant and effective results. Hot water steam is a simple home remedy you can follow any time. It will also help you fight cold and congestion.
5. Immunity boosting foods
A strong immune system can help you fight cough easily. It can both prevent and speed up recovery. A healthy and balanced diet can help you boost immunity. Add foods rich in vitamin C to your diet for a strong immune system.
If your cough gets worse in some days, seek medical help. It can also be a symptom of some health issues. Taking advice from your doctor is a must in such a case.
