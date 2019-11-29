Foods For Winter: Honey Can Offer You Multiple Health Benefits This Winter; Here Are Different Ways To Use It
Winter diet: Honey is loaded with properties beneficial for your health in many ways. It must be a part of your winter diet. It can help you fight different heath issues which you may experience in winters. Here are some ways to use honey for better health.
Honey is loaded with many properties beneficial for health
- Honey can be a part of your diet
- Honey is beneficial in treating cough
- You can add honey to your cup of tea for better health in winters
Honey is present in almost every Indian kitchen. Honey is loaded with multiple health benefits. It can be used for various purposes as well. Honey can help in weight management and provide you many other health benefits. Adding honey to your diet can also result in better immunity. Raw honey is also rich in antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. Honey is rich in many properties which makes it beneficial for the winter season. It is a good substitute for sugar which can also be used by diabetics in restricted quantity. Honey is a popular cure to cough any many other winter-related health issues. Here are different ways to use honey and the amazing health benefits it can offer.
Winter diet: Ways to use honey in winters
1. Add it to warm cup of milk
Your mother might have asked you to drink milk every night. Drinking a warm cup of milk before going to bed can be relaxing for a chilly night. You can add a tablespoon of honey instead of sugar to your milk. It will enhance the taste of the milk and also provide you other health benefits.
2. Honey for cough
Cough is a common problem that many face during the winter season. You can consume honey to get relief from cough. Honey can be used in various ways to treat cough. Here are different ways to use honey for cough-
- Add honey to your tea. You can simply take a tablespoon of honey and add it to your herbal tea. It can be a great combination with lemon tea, ginger tea, chamomile tea or green tea.
- You can also prepare a concoction with ginger and honey to cure cough. It is a very powerful remedy for cough which can be easily prepared at home. You need to extract one-fourth tablespoon of ginger juice and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Consume one tablespoon of this mixture before going to bed. If you have severe cough take this twice a day. If you are giving this to your kids, offer them in a smaller quantity.
3. Replace added sugar with honey
Consuming more sugar is associated with many health issues. Honey can also be used to add a sweet flavour to your food. Sugar simply adds more calories to your diet. Instead, use honey which will also provide you other health benefits. It can also be used as a sweetener in diabetes diet in limited quantity.
