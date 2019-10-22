Drinking Too Many Cups Of Green Tea Can Be Harmful: Know How Much You Should Drink In A Day
Green tea is loaded with health benefits but most people consume it in excessive quantity. There are multiple ill-effects of drinking too many cups of green tea. Here are the possible side effects of drinking green tea. Also, know how much green tea you should drink in a day.
Green Tea: Drinking too much green tea is associated with some health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green tea is loaded with antioxidants
- Green tea help in weight loss
- Do not consume green tea in huge quantity
Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages. It is loaded with health benefits. Most people consume green tea for weight loss. Green tea has gained huge popularity. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants which leaves a powerful impact on your body. It can also help you fight inflammation. Certain compounds of green tea also improve brain function. Various studies have also shown that consumption of green tea can also reduce the risk of certain cancers. The health benefits of green tea are quite impressive. It also helps you control the risks of heart diseases. Weight loss is the most popular health benefit of drinking green tea. It improves metabolic rate which helps in decreasing body fat. In order to lose weight, most people consume green tea more than required. But is it healthy to drink too many cups of green tea?
Side effects of green tea
Green tea is loaded with health benefits but if consumed in huge quantities, it can lead to certain health issues. There are multiple side effects associated with too much consumption of green tea for a long period. Some of these side effects may include-
1. Acid reflux
Drinking too much green tea especially drinking it on an empty stomach can affect your stomach negatively. It can lead to heartburn and other stomach related issues. If you face any such issues you must avoid drinking green tea on an empty stomach.
2. Reduces iron absorption
Another side effect of green tea which can affect your heal in various ways is that drinking tea in huge quantity can reduce iron absorption. Iron is extremely for the body. Catechins present in green tea contribute to poor iron absorption from the diet consumed. Therefore, excess consumption should be strictly avoided.
3. Too much caffeine
Consumption of too much caffeine is harmful for your health in many ways. Drinking green tea increases your caffeine intake. It can disturb your sleeping pattern and can even cause anxiety or an upset stomach. To control your caffeine intake throughout the day, you must restrict your caffeine intake.
4. May cause headache
Drinking too much green tea is also associated with headache. Consumption of too much caffeine leads to headache and other issues like dizziness and vomiting.
How much green tea should you drink in a day?
As there are multiple side effects associated with too much consumption of green tea, you must consume green tea in a restricted quantity. You can drink 2-3 cups of green tea in a day. DO not exceed 3 cups in a day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
