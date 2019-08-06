Green Tea: 3 Ways How Excess Consumption Of Green Tea Is Harming You
Green tea: Many people switch to green tea from coffee for the numerous health benefits the former has to offer. However, excess of green tea (much like anything else) can be harmful for your health. Here's how drinking too much green tea in a day is harming you.
Green tea is good for your health, but only when it is consumed in moderation
- Bad quality green tea can stain your teeth
- Excess consumption of green tea may cause iron deficiency
- It may cause damage to the liver
Are you amongst those who switched to green tea from coffee? Then this is a must read for you. Excess of anything is bad stands true even for green tea. No matter the amount of beneficial antioxidants called catechins in green tea, if you consume of excess of it, it is going to be harmful for you. Not just the quantity, it is also important that you buy the right quality of green tea. Going for cheaper versions available in the market can further worsen the damage caused by excessive consumption of green tea.
Keep reading to know the ways in which having green tea in excess may harm your health
1. Damage to liver
Having concentrated cups of green tea can prevent liver from functioning properly, and may increase risk of infection. According to a research conducted by European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), overconsumption of green tea can be harmful for your liver. It mentioned that consumption of over 800 mg of antioxidants may cause liver damage. But this does not mean that you need to stop drinking green tea altogether. A cup or two in a day are definitely going to be harmless, provided you buy good quality of green tea.
2. Excess green tea may stain your teeth over time
Too many cups of green tea in a day can stain your teeth, much like coffee. While consuming green tea in controlled portions is important, you must also buy good quality of green tea to prevent tooth staining.
3. Green tea may lead to iron deficiency
Studies have shown that tea decreases iron absorption, especially non-heme iron. This is the kind of iron that is found in plant foods. Tannins in green tea tend to combine with non-heme iron and make it less available for absorption. Also, you must avoid drinking green tea with your meals. It may further increase chances of iron deficiency.
Remember that the body is able to use only a portion of nutrients that it takes in. Often times you need one more nutrient for the absorption of another- take fat soluble vitamins (Vitamins A, D, E and K), for instance. Tannins in tea may reduce iron absorption but Vitamin C in lemon may increase it. Thus, adding a few drops of lemon juice to green tea can definitely help. And while drinking too much of green tea can be bad for your health, consuming it in moderate amounts can definitely be good for your health and may even aid weight loss.
