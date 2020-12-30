Is Green Tea Really That Healthy? Here's What You Need To Know
Green tea health benefits: From benefitting the brain to your heart, green tea is known to help you in several ways. Read here to know if drinking green tea is really that beneficial for you.
Green tea contains catechins, a kind of polyphenol and antioxidant
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green tea can help with blood sugar regulation
- It is a safe beverage for diabetics
- Drinking green tea can be beneficial for your heart health as well
Green tea is surely healthy. Some even claim that regularly drinking green tea can help with weight loss. Without a doubt, green tea is one of the most popular beverages across the world. And for the same reason, it is also the tea which is most studied by researchers. Several studies have been conducted on the health benefits of green tea, and how its regular intake can benefit your brain health, heart health and overall health. Keep reading to know more reasons behind the unprecedented popularity of green tea.
Green tea health benefits: Everything you need to know
1. Blood sugar regulation: Green tea contains catechins, a kind of antioxidant which has been found to lower fasting blood sugar levels. Drinking green tea also inhibits digestive enzymes which can slow down the release of sugar in the blood stream. It is safe to say that diabetics can drink green tea, but not without consulting their doctor first.
Also read: Green Tea For A Healthy Liver: Here's Another Benefit Of Drinking This Tea You Must Not Miss
2. Caffeine in green tea can make you more alert: Yes, green tea is not caffeine-free, and drinking it can make you feel more alert. It is thus better to drink green tea throughout the day, rather than in the evening or at night. It could be a better option than coffee, for your daily dose of caffeine.
3. Green tea can improve mood: According to paper published in Phytomedicine, intake of green tea has been linked to feeling less anxious. Green tea contains l-theanine, a compound which has been known to improve mood and even cognitive function.
Also read: Yoga For Mental Health: Expert Recommended Asanas That Can Help Improve Your Mood
4. It is good for your brain: Catechins in green tea, which is a type of polyphenol and antioxidant, can be beneficial for your brain health. It can offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals. The study published in Phytomedicine took 21 separate studies on green tea into account, and found that drinking green tea can improve attention and memory.
5. It is good for heart health: Along with catechins, green tea also contains flavanols, which is a kind of antioxidant that can reduce LDL or bad cholesterol. This is in turn can be beneficial for heart health.
Having said that, green tea does contain caffeine and thus its intake must be done in moderation only. Make sure you get your hands at organic and natural form of green tea, since there are multiple variants of it available in the market.
Also read: Hypertensive Heart Disease: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Prevention Steps
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.