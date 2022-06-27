How Many Times Should You Clean Your Face In Summer If You Have Acne?
Dr. Jaishree Sharad discusses the condition of acne and how often you should clean your face, especially in the summer season.
Washing your face few times a day in summer is important to avoid sweat, dirt and bacteria build up
Our skin has to struggle in a different way during the summer season. If you experience breakouts or acne, you would know that the condition of your skin gets worse during this time of the year. The summer season is about planning vacations, and having more outings with friends and family, but the unwanted humidity, sweat, and other such skin issues also come along as a bonus. The increased sweating in the hotter months may clog pores present on the skin making it dirty further. All this may give rise to more acne. So, in order to deal with it, many people prefer cleaning their faces time and again throughout the day. However, this repeated cleaning may not work well with the skin either. Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad lists how many times you must clean or wash your face during this season.
So, how many times can you clean your face in a day?
According to Dr. Jaishree Sharad, if you have acne-prone skin, oily skin, active acne, blackheads, whiteheads, or you feel sticky, you should use a cleanser two to three times a day. She stresses the maximum number three and strictly says not to go overboard. She adds, “Do not over-exfoliate, does not over-cleanse because then, your barrier protective layer of the skin gets compromised and you can develop infections, allergies, rashes, and even more acne.”
She further suggests that you can use thermal water mist and keep spraying it on your face as the day unfolds or whenever you feel sweaty. That will help you prevent sweat salts, oil, and grime accumulation on the top layer of your skin.
Take a look:
Dr. Jaishree Sharad frequently discusses acne-related issues on Instagram. She busts many myths related to acne one of them being that oily food items cause acne. In fact, according to the doctor, food with a high glycemic index such as potatoes, sugar, refined flour (maida), and dairy can be harmful to the skin.
Many people believe that constipation may cause acne. However, that's not true. Dr. Jaishree says that gut cleansing may be related to gut infections, but it has nothing to do with acne though most nutritionists differ in opinion. Also, many think that frequently scrubbing the face could prevent acne. It's a myth.
Over-exfoliation can compromise the barrier layer of your skin worsening the issue. Not just this, she also informs the viewers that popping blackheads at home will not help one get rid of acne rather it will only lead to more infection or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Do not apply lemon juice on the face to deal with acne.
Take care of your skin and keep following the instructions of the dermatologist to prevent acne.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
