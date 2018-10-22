Do You Want To Shed Those Extra Kilos? Micronutreints Can Help! Here's How
Micronutrients do not supply energy to our bodies, so they do not have calories. The best part about micronutrients is that they are non-fattening. Therefore, they are beneficial for you if you are on a weight loss programme.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Micronutrients do not supply energy to our bodies
- Fresh fruits and dark, green leafy vegetables are naturally low in fat
- The mineral calcium is extremely important for bone health
Weight gain is often due to some unhealthy eating habits like eating too much food or too many calories. Our body requires some nutrients in large amounts for better growth and development. These nutrients are mainly carbohydrates, fats and proteins. On the other hand, micronutrients are nutrients that your body only needs in small amounts and they are vitamins and minerals. This dynamic combination makes super foods possible. Micronutrients are beneficial for overall health. The deficiency of micronutrients can impair your health in the long run. It depends on which vitamins and minerals you are deficient in and to what extent.
Micronutrients do not supply energy to our bodies, so they do not have calories. The best part about micronutrients is that they are non-fattening. Therefore, they are beneficial for you if you are on a weight loss programme. All the more, you get most of the micronutrients from your diet, hence you do not have to change your diet completely. Vitamins help regulate the function of our cells and are essential for metabolism and growth. Therefore, they help your body fight infections, clot blood and keep our senses sharp. Minerals in your diet like iron, zinc and calcium help fortify your bones, teeth and blood, and are helpful for maintaining a healthy heart and muscle reflex. Inadequate consumption of micronutrients can lead to diseases such as rickets (lack of vitamin D), scurvy (lack of vitamin C), and osteoporosis (lack of calcium).
Have a look at top 5 food sources that are rich in micronutrients and can help you in weight loss:
1. Avocado:
This fruit contains lots of healthy monounsaturated fat as well as some protein and a little carbohydrate as well. Avocados are rich in fibre, many antioxidants and healthy plant pigments along with the essential vitamins C, E and B6 and magnesium. Many of these nutrients are important for the efficient conversion of food into energy in the body.
2. Hemp seeds:
Hemp seeds are an excellent source of protein. They also contain the branched-chain amino acids . Moreover, they supply the ever-necessary omega-3 fats in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, which can be converted to the longer-chain omega-3's EPA, and DHA. They are great for breakfasts, in salads or simply eaten right off the spoon. Thus, hemp seeds are a perfect food in any plant-based diet.
3. Fruits and vegetables:
Fresh fruits and dark, green leafy vegetables are naturally low in fat. They are extremely nutritious and add flavor, and variety to your diet. Look for colorful fruits and leafy vegetables, to add in your salads, soups and stews. If you can, choose organic produce, it is all the more healthy.
4. Lentils:
Lentils like beans and chickpeas should be in your diet as they offer numerous health benefits. They help in building bone density. Cooked lentils contain high amounts of potassium, which helps to control blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Also, lentils along with rice and a dollop of ghee make a perfect balaced meal rich in proteins.
5. Dairy products:
Dairy products like skim milk, buttermilk, cottage cheese, tofu, yogurt, low-fat milk, or enriched milk substitutes. Try replacing cream with evaporated skim milk in you recipes. Choose low-fat or fat-free cheeses in your diet. The mineral calcium is extremely important for bone health. It is an important building block of bone.
