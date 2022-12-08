4 Common Micronutrient Deficiencies And Their Adverse Effects
No matter how good you believe your diet is, it is possible that you could still be suffering from a micronutrient deficiency. Eating enough may make you feel full but it doesn't necessarily mean that you have consumed every essential nutrient that facilitates body functions. Micronutrient deficiency occurs when we focus on certain types of food providing a particular set of nutrients and neglect others.
According to Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, micronutrients are crucial as they act as catalysts or hormones in various metabolic functions and having a deficiency of any of them can lead to health issues. In her latest Instagram post, the doctor shares some of the most common deficiencies that she has seen in patients and their adverse impacts on the body.
Essential micronutrients you must add to your diet
1. Vitamin D
Vitamin D plays a role in more than 200 metabolic processes in our bodies and supports good bone health, weight, and immunity, and helps in blood sugar management. But, according to Dr Vishakha, many of us could be having a deficiency of it. She says that unless you soak up the Sun for at least 30-40 minutes daily, your body is at risk of going low on Vitamin D. Vitamin deficiency is associated with health issues such as aches that can be prevented by consuming the right diet.
2. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is another such micronutrient that has a major contribution to the brain development, nerve conduction, and neurological functions of the body. According to the doctor, it helps in the formation of red blood cells and in turn haemoglobin. Its deficiency can lead to fatigue, and headaches, and can also lower immunity. The doctor suggests that vegetarians should consider taking Vitamin B12 supplements as most of the vitamins in green leafy vegetables get destroyed while cooking.
3. Iodine
An essential component of the thyroid hormone and an important nutrient for thyroid health, iodine deficiency has also become common. The doctor warns that if one doesn't take enough iodine then it can affect the functioning of the thyroid gland and even result in goiter. Iodine deficiency impacts the ability of the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones and may lead to hypothyroidism.
4. Iron
Iron is a major component of haemoglobin and helps in transporting oxygen throughout the body. According to Dr Vishakha, iron deficiency can have implications such as headaches, cold hands, hair fall, and shortness of breath. It can also aggravate the chronic condition in some cases. She advises that one must not just get the haemoglobin but also the iron levels tested. The doctor stresses that women may have iron deficiency from the time of menarche to menopause and must get their iron and ferritin tested.
The doctor suggests that one must opt for a diet that has various vegetables and low-glycemic fruits. One must make sure to consume food that is rich in complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats to keep any kind of nutrient deficiency at bay.
