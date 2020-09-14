ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Eat Oats Daily? Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats

Do You Eat Oats Daily? Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats

Oats health benefits: Do you consume oats for weight loss? You might not know eating oats can offer you several other health benefits. Here are some of these.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:08 IST
2-Min Read
Do You Eat Oats Daily? Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats

Oats can keep you full for longer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Adding oats to diet can help boost heart health
  2. You can eat oats for breakfast
  3. Choose oats over processed snacks

Oats are commonly consumed for breakfast or evening snack. Many choose oats as a healthy alternate to those highly processed foods. You can also prepare oats in several different ways according to your taste and preference. Several studies have highlighted the benefits of eating oats. Oats are also easy to prepare. Instant oats are highly processed. There are several other options like whole oats that are less processed. Oats can also be added to yours to different recipes like muffins, cookies, breads and other baked goods. But many are not aware of the amazing health benefits adding oats to your diet. Here are some of these you need to know.

Oats health benefits


RELATED STORIES
related

Rich In Protein And Fiber, Oat Milk Helps In Weight Loss; Even Better Lactose Intolerant People Can Consume It

Oat milk is becoming more and more popular these days due to its delicious flavor and impressive nutrient profile. Keep reading to find out some amazing health benefits of oat milk.

related

Include This Inexpensive Drink In Your Diet For A Quick Weight Loss

Oat milk is extremely delicious vegan alternative to dairy milk, and it is also nutritious. You can consume oat milk even if you are lactose intolerant, since oat milk is lactose-free.

1. Helps in weight loss

Oats are a common part of weight loss diets. These are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer make you consume fewer calories. You can also add chopped nuts fruits on top of oats to add to their nutritional value.

kplrc92o

Oats can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Helps lower bad cholesterol

Bad cholesterol levels are linked with several health issues especially increased risk of heart disease. Studies have highlighted that adding fibre to diet can help boost heart health by control bad cholesterol levels. Antioxidants in oats can also help you reduce oxidative stress.

Also read: Here's Why Eating Oatmeal Every Morning Is Beneficial For Your Health

3. May help control blood sugar levels

It is important for diabetics to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent serious complications linked with the condition. Fibre present in oats may help in improving insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Healthy weight management can also help control diabetes.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Healthy Foods Swaps That Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels Effectively

4. Helps prevent constipation

Fibre also plays a key role in controlling digestive issues. It can help prevent constipation. It is often suggested to add enough fibre to your diet to fight constipation. Oats being a good source of fibre can help relieve and prevent constipation.

fm9vtqq8

Optimum fibre intake can help prevent constipation
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Loaded with nutrients

Oats are loaded with other essential nutrients other than fibre. Some of these are- carbs, beta-glucan, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, folate, iron, vitamin B1, antioxidants, protein and potassium with minimum calories.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Watching Out For Something Healthy To Eat? Shilpa Shetty's Oats And Sattu Upma Could Be The Perfect Pick!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases