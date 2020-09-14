Do You Eat Oats Daily? Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats
Oats health benefits: Do you consume oats for weight loss? You might not know eating oats can offer you several other health benefits. Here are some of these.
Oats can keep you full for longer
- Adding oats to diet can help boost heart health
- You can eat oats for breakfast
- Choose oats over processed snacks
Oats are commonly consumed for breakfast or evening snack. Many choose oats as a healthy alternate to those highly processed foods. You can also prepare oats in several different ways according to your taste and preference. Several studies have highlighted the benefits of eating oats. Oats are also easy to prepare. Instant oats are highly processed. There are several other options like whole oats that are less processed. Oats can also be added to yours to different recipes like muffins, cookies, breads and other baked goods. But many are not aware of the amazing health benefits adding oats to your diet. Here are some of these you need to know.
Oats health benefits
1. Helps in weight loss
Oats are a common part of weight loss diets. These are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer make you consume fewer calories. You can also add chopped nuts fruits on top of oats to add to their nutritional value.
2. Helps lower bad cholesterol
Bad cholesterol levels are linked with several health issues especially increased risk of heart disease. Studies have highlighted that adding fibre to diet can help boost heart health by control bad cholesterol levels. Antioxidants in oats can also help you reduce oxidative stress.
3. May help control blood sugar levels
It is important for diabetics to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent serious complications linked with the condition. Fibre present in oats may help in improving insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Healthy weight management can also help control diabetes.
4. Helps prevent constipation
Fibre also plays a key role in controlling digestive issues. It can help prevent constipation. It is often suggested to add enough fibre to your diet to fight constipation. Oats being a good source of fibre can help relieve and prevent constipation.
5. Loaded with nutrients
Oats are loaded with other essential nutrients other than fibre. Some of these are- carbs, beta-glucan, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, folate, iron, vitamin B1, antioxidants, protein and potassium with minimum calories.
