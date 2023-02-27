Nutritionist Explains Why Potato Are Not Bad For You
Potatoes are rich in fibre and nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, and antioxidants. The starch present in potato is of resistant type, which feeds the bacteria in your gut and aids gut health.
Potatoes are good for your gut health
Potato is undoubtedly the most versatile vegetable which is widely eaten around the world. It can be fried, grilled or boiled and can be prepared in many ways. While it goes with literally anything, potato has often been blamed for causing health issues such as obesity. This could be because a lot of fried snacks like chips and French fries are made with potato and are high in calories. But keeping the snacks aside, what about the potato we use in homemade Indian dishes? Have you ever thought if you should include potatoes in your daily diet or not?
You don't have to be puzzled anymore as nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in her latest Instagram post, sheds some light on the nutritional value of potato to help you make an informed choice.
According to the nutritionist, potato is a starchy tuber and has more carbohydrates and calories than other vegetables. However, she adds, potatoes are also rich in fibre and nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, and antioxidants. And, even the starch present in potato is of resistant type, which feeds the bacteria in your gut and aids gut health.
Now if you have ever thought of replacing your homemade potato sabzi with a processed food like instant noodles, then there are certain things you must know.
Pooja Malhotra says that most processed foods are unhealthy and the same is the case with instant noodles. Besides this, instant noodle also has 950 grams of sodium, which is significantly high, and a host of other chemicals, acidity regulators, thickeners, anti-caking agents, preservatives, artificial colours, and humectants.
So, now you can easily choose if you want to have your regular aloo ki sabzi or something like ready-to-eat foods.
The nutritionist suggests combining potatoes with other vegetables while making sure that you are having some protein too.
