Diwali 2019: The Ultimate Detox Guide; Know Post-Diwali Detoxification Tips By Expert
Diwali 2019: You might have ended up eating a lot of sweets this Diwali. It can mess with your fitness goals. Here are some expert tips to detoxify your body post-Diwali which can help you get back to your routine.
Diwali 2019: Drink more water to detoxify your body post-Diwali
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking plenty of water can help in detoxification
- Ensure proper sleep during and after the festive season
- Eat a balanced diet after the festivals
Diwali 2019 is here with lots of sweets. This is the time when everybody will be pretty exhausted once the festivities are done due to constant consumption of calorie-rich foods, preparations and sleepless nights because of late-night partying. Post all those celebrations suddenly one would not like to think about gorging on sweets, snacks and drinks anymore. Due to intake of all those calories, it is quite normal when some of you may notice a significant weight gain and see your favorite outfit not fitting anymore. If you are feeling the same here is the ultimate detox guide that will reboot your body during the Diwali.
Post-Diwali detoxification for good health
1. Rebalance your diet
Post the festivals you need to return to a balanced diet. Alter the flavors, colors, and textures of your meals. Just go for a crunchy salad of carrots, beets, and tomatoes. These vegetables help to flush out toxins out of your body. Similarly, one needs to eat fruits as well. Both fruits and vegetables help regulate your appetite and they provide the necessary nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. They are also high in fiber and aid your digestive system. Apples, papaya, and pomegranate are excellent options. Consume at least 5 pieces of vegetables and fruits every day.
Also read: Diwali 2019: Want Flawless Hair This Festive Season? Follow These Simple Hair Care Tips This Diwali
2. Try to stay away from both alcohol and caffeine for few days
It is normal for most people to go high on alcoholic beverages and caffeine products. Especially, when there are late night parties during Diwali. Post celebrations one should look to not consume both alcohol and caffeine at least for certain days. Alcohol interferes with digestion while coffee may keep you away from foods but can increase the amount of caffeine in your body. Also, it never benefits your digestion. Rather go for chaach, or Shahtoot juice for detoxification.
3. Include healthy bacteria in your diet
One more critical element while getting your system back in shape is to include healthy bacteria in your diet. In India, that usually means curd. The South Indians in particular have a habit of consuming a bit of curd rice at the end of meal to prevent an upset stomach. You can have a glass of chaach with lunch and a bowl of yogurt preferably plain one as an evening snack instead of the usual spicy and oily snacks. Consumption of Dahi is very beneficial for your gut health.
4. Hydrate yourself
Water is one of the most important elements to get your body back in order. Sufficient hydration provides your digestive system the moisture it required to function smoothly. Also, sometimes you mistake hunger for thirst, so remain hydrated to prevent unwanted overeating. Keep a water sipper or bottle handy to remind yourself to drink water every hour whether you are at your office or home. One can drink water with lemon slices around to help boost your intake. You will feel like you have refreshed yourself in a short time.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Simple Steps
5. Keep your exercise routine on
You do not need to start pumping at full force from the word go. Do mild exercises initially. To adjust your body to pre-festival levels, start with 10-15 minutes of cardio exercise at a moderate intensity. Slowly, expand time until you hit your former workout duration. Not necessarily you need to go to gym one can also do running and cycling as well.
6. Get proper sleep
To get back your lost strength and energy, it's important to have a proper night's sleep. Do not go to bed late at night to ensure you get quality sleep. Getting good sleep helps to rejuvenate easily.
Also read: Diwali 2019: 7 Tips That Can Help You Celebrate Diwali Without Fearing Weight Gain And Health Issues
(Avni Kaul is a Nutritionist, Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetic Educator and the founder of NutriActivania)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.